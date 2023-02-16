If it seemed like the Valley's performance at the 2022 state wrestling championships would be a tough act to follow, of course it will be. Those record-setting shadows won't ever fade.
But when the lights come on Friday and Saturday for the 34th Mat Classic floor show in the Tacoma Dome, get ready for more.
More champions, more trophies, more records and more history.
More of everything.
To review, the Valley's haul a year ago included three team titles with a first-ever sweep by the Toppenish boys and girls, 23 individual state champions and a remarkable podium percentage with 83 medalists out of 115 qualifiers.
For an encore, one unprecedented piece is already in the bag with a record 136 qualifiers, a number boosted by splitting the girls into two tournaments.
At the top of the long list of local storylines remains Toppenish, which has a boys team in pursuit of the program's fourth consecutive team title and a girls team rated second best in the nation. Together they have 33 qualifiers — a huge number made even more impressive considering they came from regionals that advanced the top three placers rather than the top four.
In Class 4A boys, top-ranked Sunnyside has a school-record 15 qualifiers and will stage another duel for the title with three-time reigning champion Chiawana.
Individually, we have a dozen returning champions and two of them — Toppenish's Jermiah Zuniga and Granger's Conan Northwind — are looking to become three-timers. Toppenish senior Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, rated the state's best overall girl at 155 pounds, hasn't lost a match since her freshman year.
It feels like a landslide before it even begins and here's a closer look at the leading edge of it:
-
Forecasting a four 'Cat
Toppenish's boys have made no secret of aiming for their three huge all-tournaments records set last year — 402 total points, a 302-point winning margin and 10 champions in the 1A state tournament.
While the Wildcats return with two fewer qualifiers, 17, than last year, why not aim high? Of those 17, six are returning champions and three more were finalists.
In addition to Zuniga, those seeking another climb to the top of the podium include senior Josh Luna, juniors Adan Estrada, Marcos Torrez and Kaiden Kintner and sophomore Kiyanno Zuniga, Jermiah's brother.
In another twist for history, Jermiah and Kiyanno are hoping freshman Justyce, who's 33-2 at 132 pounds, makes it a trio and the Zunigas become the first brothers to win three titles in the same year.
Even if it appears to be a slam dunk, a Toppenish four-peat would still be a major accomplishment in the Valley, which has seen only one other program manage it — Sunnyside wrestling from 1977 to 1980 — in any sport.
-
Sneak peek at a repeat
While Toppenish's girls can no longer compete for a one-class state title, everybody knows what's going on here.
In the new 2A-1A-B tournament, a 12-entry field that will medal six deep, the Wildcats will bring seven returning medalists and 16 qualifiers with a strong shot at having all 16 place. That will add up to a very big number and certainly more than the 206 points Top-Hi scored last year for the title with eight qualifiers, who all medaled.
Based on pre-tournament rankings, Toppenish could see half its team make the finals with Mia Zuniga, Sophia Torrez and Rodriguez-Rios rated No. 1 with five other No. 2s. Rodriguez-Rios is 80-0 since placing third at state as a freshman.
What's interesting is that White River, the closest team to the Wildcats last year, is also in the small-school tournament and is ranked second. But the Hornets only qualified five.
-
Is this the Griz's year?
After knocking on the door for two years, Sunnyside's boys are ready to crash through it.
But it's a sturdy, thick, heavy door in the form of three-time reigning 4A state champion Chiawana, which held the Grizzlies to a runner-up finish in 2022 and 2020.
Coach Jason Moyer's crew returns bigger than ever with 15 qualifiers, breaking last year's school record of 14, and the Grizzlies have been ranked No. 1 all season. Chiawana, ranked No. 2, comes in with 12 qualifiers so Moyer is hoping depth will be the deciding factor.
In addition to returning state champion and senior leader Alejandro Fernandez, Sunnyside has five other returning medalists and the potential to score big in the final match Saturday night with two of the state's two heavyweights in Mateo Armendariz and Luke Almaguer, both seniors.
Regional champions Tahoma (16 qualifiers) and Sumner (nine) will be in the trophy hunt as well.
-
Northwind reign continues
While Conan Northwind seeks to become Granger's fourth three-timer since 2013, his younger brother Cody wants to stay on track to be No. 5 next year.
Conan, who like Jermiah Zuniga was denied a shot at being a four-timer by the lost COVID year in 2021, is a big favorite in the Class B tournament at 182, as is Cody at 160. Cody won last year's 152 title as a sophomore.
Carson Northwind, older brother of Conan and Cody, was a 2A state champion for Toppenish in 2019.
The Spartans have three returning champions with senior Jose Toscano stepping up from 126 to 138, where he is favored.
Granger only has a total of five entries but with that upper-tier firepower it's possible the Spartans could snag a team trophy.
Tonasket, which won four state titles in a row before Granger claimed the prize last year, is expected to return to the top with Forks the main challenger.
-
Circling the mats
Davis' boys have four in the 4A field and three are sophomores. Despite that youth, All four are ranked as medal contenders. ... Four locals from the CWAC are returning after second-place finishes last year — Grandview's Evan Benitez, Ellensburg's Francisco Ayala, Selah's Alonzo Lopez and Prosser's Neo Medrano. Ayala and Lopez are both at 152 but they haven't faced in the postseason yet as Lopez, who accounts for the lone loss on Ayala's 46-1 record, forfeited the district and regional finals. ... Naches Valley's Mitchell Helgert is one of the Valley's 12 returning state champions and he'll take a 42-2 record into the 160 bracket of the 1A tournament. With a 127-7 career record, Helgert was the 152 champion last year and the 126 runner-up as a freshman. ... Davis and Sunnyside are both ranked in the top 10 for the 4A-3A girls tournament, they tied for third at regionals and both advanced five to state. ... Wapato senior Lexie Garza, a two-time medalist, is 40-1 at 130 and 74-3 over the past two seasons. Her only loss was in the first tournament of the season to Moses Lake's Bianca Johnson, who's favored to win the 4A-3A title.
