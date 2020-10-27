Former Kittitas and Zillah standout Mason Landdeck announced his commitment to Eastern Washington on Twitter Monday.
The 6-foot-1 guard won a Class 2B state championship with Brock Ravet and the Coyotes as a freshman before transferring to Cashmere, where he averaged more than 30 points per game as a sophomore. Landdeck transferred to Zillah for his junior season and led the Leopards in scoring, even though their postseason run ended on the first day of the Class 1A state tournament.
He was a first-team all-state selection after his sophomore and junior seasons.
Shortly after the WIAA moved back and shortened its basketball season in July, Landdeck and his family decided to move to Utah for his senior year. Landdeck's scoring ability could be a good fit at Eastern Washington, which ranked sixth nationally in points per game en route to the 2020 Big Sky regular season title.