Skyler Cassel has been the quintessential team player, but he won't hesitate to talk about big numbers, records and individual accomplishment.
"It was fun with the new offense throwing the ball all around, racking up points and racking up stats," said the West Valley senior. "We had two receivers over 1,000 yards and two more over 500. That was fun for sure, and when I look back on last season that's what I'll always remember."
See what he did there? Rattle off stats for other guys.
On the launching end of all those numbers was the arm, field IQ and resilience of Cassel, who on Wednesday night was named the Male Athlete of the Year at the Yakima Valley Sports Awards.
As impressive as his senior exploits were, taking down Kellen Moore's Valley record for single-season passing, none of it was all that surprising. He made sure of that two years ago.
Faced with a truncated, five-game season pushed into March of his sophomore year by the pandemic, Cassel nonetheless made quite an impression. In the last game he threw for 520 yards and eight touchdowns — both Valley records.
So with his brother Kolney on staff to install a run-n-shoot offense last year, big things were bound to happen. They certainly did: The historic tally of 3,728 yards with 33 touchdowns in 10 games and the CBBN offensive MVP award.
Oh yes, and all of this: Ben Pupplo's 1,234 yards and 11 scores in just nine games, Jackson May's 74 catches for 1,095 yards and hefty production for Meach Sadeddin and Zion Lee as well. All were seniors.
It was the type of dream connection anyone would want to recreate. For Cassel, that will happen.
The 6-1, 180-pound quarterback is headed to Utah Tech, where Kolney has been hired as an assistant coach in the same run-n-shoot offense. What's more, Pupplo, his best friend, is headed to the Western Athletic Conference school as well. Pupplo not only put up all those numbers in the fall, he broke West Valley's school record in the 100 this spring during his first season of track.
"I grew up with Ben and we've been best friends since second grade, so this is amazing for both of us," Cassel said.
After graduation on Friday, the duo leaves for summer camp on June 18. In just 22 high school games, Cassel averaged 345 yards and threw 74 touchdown passes. But now it's the big step up to college ball.
"I'm just looking at going in and learning everything I can," he said. "I'm excited that I've played in that offense, which is a big reason I'm going there. I hope I'm in a position to start my sophomore year. I'm so ready to get down there and get started."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.