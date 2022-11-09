League MVP: Brent Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside.
Offensive MVP: Skyler Cassel, sr., West Valley.
Defensive MVP: Evan Berdan, sr., Wenatchee.
Lineman of the year: Santiago Casas, jr., Sunnyside.
Offensive line of the year: Eastmont.
Defensive line of the year: Sunnyside.
Coach of the year: Marshall Lobbestael, Sunnyside.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Skyler Cassel, sr., West Valley. RB: Gunnar Peterson, jr., Eastmont; Colby King, sr., Eastmont. WR: Kyson Thomas, jr., Moses Lake; Noah McNair, jr., Sunnyside; Ben Pupplo, sr., West Valley; Jackson May, sr., West Valley. TE: Rivers Cook, sr., Wenatchee. OL: Eduardo Uribe, jr., Moses Lake; Andrew Suan, sr., Eastmont; Santiago Casas, jr., Sunnyside; Evan Berdan, sr., Wenatchee; Aden Mata, sr., West Valley.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DB: Kyson Thomas, jr., Moses Lake; Ben Pupplo, sr., West Valley; Noah McNair, jr., Sunnyside; Graydon Schneider, jr., Eastmont. LB: Josh Leonhardt, jr., Eastmont; Jacob Goude, sr., Moses Lake; Duante Ramos, sr., Sunnyside; Charlie Jorgensen, sr., Wenatchee. DL: Skylar Bryant, jr., Eastmont; Tell Rathbun, sr., Moses Lake; Evan Berdan, sr., Wenatchee; Luke Almaguer, sr., Sunnyside.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Brent Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside. RB: Maddox Gwinn, sr., Moses Lake; Austin Ruffins, sr., Eastmont; Dominque Booth, sr., Sunnyside. WR: Adrien Ruffins, jr., Eastmont; Joel Middleton, jr., Moses Lake; Javon Davis, sr., Eisenhower; Cody Diddens, fr., Sunnyside. TE: Julian Chavez, sr., Sunnyside. OL: Damian Arellano, jr., Eastmont; Gael Gonzales, sr., Eastmont; Izaya Magana, jr., West Valley; David Ayala, sr., Sunnyside; Xzavian Monciaviz, sr., Sunnyside; Camden Stout, sr., Moses Lake.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DB: Javon Davis, jr., Eisenhower; Brent Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside; Joel Middleton, jr., Moses Lake; Marc Rodriguez, sr., Davis; Seth Stone, sr., Eastmont. LB: AJ Kelly-Nash, jr., West Valley; Caleb Coronel, jr., Eisenhower; David Aguilar, sr., Eisenhower; Noah Burns, so., Moses Lake; Daniel Moffatt, jr., Wenatchee; Josiah Watters, jr., West Valley. DL: Shoshonee Justis, jr., Eisenhower; Aden Mata, sr., West Valley; Camden Stout, sr., Moses Lake; Conner Prazer, jr., Eastmont.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
Offense — RB: Jacob Alcala, so., Davis; Lance McGee, fr., Davis. WR: Nehemiah Garcia, sr., Eisenhower; Demetrius Sadeddin, sr., West Valley. TE: Jamasen Carter, sr., Davis. OL: Bryson Chase, so., Eisenhower; AJ Paikuli, sr., West Valley; Carter Hauver, jr., Sunnyside. Defense — DB: Zion Lee, sr., West Valley; Eli Fernandez, jr., Sunnyside; Nehemiah Garcia, sr., Eisenhower. LB: Phoenix Sanchez, jr., Davis; Jamasen Carter, sr., Davis. DL: Mateo Armendariz, sr., Sunnyside; Ramon Mendoza, jr., Davis; Izaya Magana, jr., West Valley.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Iden Bone, sr., Moses Lake (1st); Alex Sanchez, sr., Wenatchee (2nd). Punter: Iden Bone, sr., Moses Lake (1st); Caleb Coronel, jr., Eisenhower (2nd). Returner: Kyson Thomas, jr., Moses Lake (1st); Graydon Schneider, jr., Eastmont (2nd).
