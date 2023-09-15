ELLENSBURG — Ellensburg leaned on its ground game and a unyielding defense to shut out Selah 41-0 to open CWAC play at Andreotti Field on Friday night.
Colton Magruder rushed for 230 yards, and the rest of the Bulldogs chipped in 109 more, as Darius Andaya scored three times and Ellensburg ended an 0-2 slide to start the season.
The Bulldogs turned to the 2A 100-meters runner-up 24 times as their run-heavy offense ground down the Vikings.
While Magruder did much of the work moving the chains, Andaya lit up the scoreboard, scoring from a yard out on the ground to open the scoring and on a 35-yard pass from Liam Ewan to send Ellensburg into half with a 14-0 lead.
Magruder broke free for a 38-yard score in the third quarter, his long of the night, before Andaya opened the fourth with a 30-yard scoring run of his own. The 38-yard touchdown is the shortest of Magruder’s three this season.
Skyler Summers and Joey Olson each found the end zone in the fourth as the Bulldogs added to their lead.
The Vikings weren’t able to get much going on offense, producing 103 total yards, converting just 3 of 12 third downs and failing twice on fourth down. The Selah defense did force one turnover when Julian Mendoza forced a fumble and Memo Abundez recovered.
The Bulldogs (1-0 CWAC, 1-2 overall) travel to Grandview and the Vikings (0-1, 0-3) host Othello next Friday.
Selah 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ellensburg 7 7 7 20 — 41
Ell — Darius Andaya 1 run (John Nelson kick)
Ell — Andaya 35 pass from Liam Ewen (Nelson kick)
Ell — Colton Magruder 38 run (Nelson kick)
Ell — Andaya 30 yd run (Nelson kick)
Ell — Joey Olson 20 run (kick failed)
Ell — Skyler Summers 4 run (Dylan Gulezian kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Selah: Jimy Le 11-24; Luke Baltimore 2-4; Eli Jensen 1-2; Colton Shea 1-1; Calen Wuitchick 2-1. Ellensburg: Colton Magruder 24-230; Skyler Summers 5-46; Darius Andaya 3-34; Joey Olson 2-22; Keaton Willard 4-18; Brandon Bates 2-8; TEAM 1-(minus-2); Dylan Gulezian 1-(minus-7); Liam Ewen 2-(minus 10).
PASSING — Selah: Shea 12-28-2-71. Ellensburg — Ewen 12-15-0-114; Magruder 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING — Selah: Evan Kinley 5-29; Keaton Pitzer 4-28; Owen Moultray 1-13; Wuitchick 1-3; Le 1-(minus 2). Ellensburg: Easton Armstrong 5-49; Andaya 4-51; Magruder 2-9; Colton Willard 1-6; Isaac Stueckle 1-2.
