WAPATO — Scoreless and down a goal at the break, Toppenish stormed back on the strength of Alexander Magana's hat trick to earn a 5-1 victory over Wapato in SCAC-EWAC boys soccer on Thursday.
The Wildcats improved to 4-0 in league and 6-1-2 overall and sets up a showdown at home on Saturday against unbeaten Highland. The match starts at noon.
Wapato (4-2, 5-3) jumped ahead early with Angel Serrato's tally in the fourth minute and Toppenish wasn't able to counter until Rafael Garcia's equalizer in the 47th minute. Christopher Gutierrez put the Wildcats ahead four minutes later and then came Magana's barrage.
First half: 1, Wapato, Angel Serrato, 4:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 47:00; 3, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 51:00; 4, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 54:00; 5, Toppenish, Magana, 60:00; 6, Toppenish, Magana, 73:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 3, Josue Celestino (W) 5.
-
HIGHLAND 9, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Naches Valley, seniors Ruben Lozano and Alex Ramos had two goals and an assist each for the Scotties, who moved to 5-0 in league and 6-0 overall.
First half: 1, Highland, Jose Perez (Ruben Lozano); 2, Highland, Lozano; 3, Highland, Alex Ramos; 4, Highland, Jose Carrasco (Ramos).
Second half: 5, Highland, Lozano (Alfred Magallon); 6, Highland, Francisco Silva (Carrasco); 7, Highland, Alex Ramos (Jorge Lopez); 8, Highland, F. Silva (Alex Silva); 9, Naches Valley; 10, Highland, Fietka Dorantes (Magallon).
-
LA SALLE 4, GRANGER 1: At Marquette Stadium, Erkan Shamyrbekov and Elias Castillo netted two goals apiece for the Lightning, which plays at Cashmere on Friday.
In nonleague play, Zillah defeated Kiona-Benton 4-1.
First half: 1, La Salle, Erkan Shamyrbekov (Marcos Ramirez), 25:00.
Second half: 2, La Salle, Elias Castillo (PK), 44:00; 3, La Salle, Shamyrbekov (Carlos Morales), 47:00; 4, La Salle, Castillo (PK), 66:00; 5, Granger, James Torres, 71:00.
Saves: Alexis Garcia (G) 7, La Salle 8.
-
BASEBALL
EWAC
CLE ELUM 11-12, RIVER VIEW 4-9: At River View, Caleb Bogart scored two runs in both games and pitched three innings with six strikeouts in the opener as the Warriors moved to 4-1. Cle Elum hosts Warden on Saturday.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Sam Dearing 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Cole Singer 1-3, 3 runs. Game 2: Clay Titus 1-3, run, 3 RBI; Dearing 2-3, 2 RBI; Dominick Johnson 2-4, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 17-23, TOPPENISH 2-7: At Toppenish, the Rangers opened West Division play with a sweep and will travel to Ephrata for a doubleheader on Friday.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Davis 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Connor Lincoln 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Aldo Valencia 6-1, 6-2; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Matthew Bethel 6-1, 6-1; Yaani Shah (WV) d. Lucas Tweedy 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Cesar Cervantes-Charlie Miranda 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Adam LaMarche-Brigdon Feen 6-4, 6-4; Josh Raj-Kai Padilla (WV) d. Raul Meza-Coleman Russel 6-0, 6-1.
-
NONLEAGUE
Selah boys 5, Kennewick 2
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Jackson Clary 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4); Kaden Giles (S) d. Kiefer Schwartz 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Sean Francis (K) d. Braden Moss 6-0, 6-2; Zach Glenn (K) d. Will Moultray 6-4, 4-6, (10-4).
Doubles: Malachi Young-Quentin Garretson (S) d. Markoneous McClintok-Dawson Gerbers 6-0, 6-0; Kade Wurtz-Riley Christianson (S) d. Reed Taylor-Uriel Lara 6-0, 6-3; Isaac Merrell-Matthew Merrell (S) d. Jaxson Price-James Ferguson 6-0, 6-0.
Selah girls 5, Kennewick 2
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Janey Buckingham 6-4, 6-3; Addison Ladd (S) d. Victoria Martinez 6-2, 6-2; Sage Gardner (K) d. Hannah Rees 6-1, 6-2; Tamlyn Prince (K) d. Ella Godfrey 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Maya Hall-Janae Hall (S) d. Zoe Haws-Marisa Haverluck 6-0, 6-1; Kendra Adams-Jenna Bond (S) d. Kimberly Booth-Simeron Matharu 6-1, 6-1; Gabi Young-Robin Willey (S) d. Brookly Estes-Amelia Bake 6-2, 6-0.
-
La Salle boys 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Jackson Dhane 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; Noah Sauer (LS) d. Rogen Bothamley 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Dominik Tamez-Gregorio Marrique 6-1, 7-5; Aiden Bliesner-Nathan Do (LS) d. Tristen Toledo-Logan Speer 6-1, 6-1; Garrett Judd-Ethan Britt (LS) d. Jacob Harris-Hans Martin 6-4, 6-2.
La Salle girls 4, Goldendale 1
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Gwen Gilliam 6-0, 6-1; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Jeslyn Berry 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-0, 6-1; Alaina Heneghen-Jela Wawrzyszuk (LS) d. Logan Armstrong-Jewelia Siglin 6-4, 6-0; Nataly Clark-Hailey Lopez (LS) d. Angelina Owen-Frankie Shawtraw 6-1, 6-1.
-
Granger boys 5, College Place 0
Singles: AJ Cardenas (G) d. Mason Willwand 6-1, 6-3; Gabriel Fisk (G) d. Gabe Fazzari.
Doubles: Adam Asher-Eden Asher (G) d. Curtis Reeves-Gabe Fazzari 6-2, 6-1; Paul Stewart-Kenyon Slade (G) d. Lara Cisneros-Sam Anquino 6-3, 7-5; Arthur Heckert-Fernando Romero (G) for.
College Place girls 5, Granger 0
Singles: Sumi Leavell (CP) d. Marian Alaniz 6-0, 6-1; Tiana Tran (CP) d. Hannah Valenzuela 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Mia Ferrero-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Eliana Rios-Jasslyn Ramos 7-6, 4-6, 6-3; Veronica Sierra-Emma Morasch (CP) d. Brissa Solis-Idaly Cardoza 6-2, 6-1; Karen Perez-Genesis Martinez (CP) for.
-
Toppenish girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Maria Cervantes 6-2, 6-0; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores 6-1, 6-1; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Anahi Silva-Maritere Medina 6-1, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Judith Silva-Athziri Silva Hernandez (T) 6-1, 6-4.
-
GOLF
CBBN
BOYS POD
Team scores: Wenatchee 324, West Valley 327, Eastmont 345, Moses Lake 355, Sunnyside 412, Eisenhower 415, Davis 429.
Reported local highlights: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 74 (at Black Rock), Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 82, Ethan Froula (WV) 85, Brady Komstadius (WV) 86, Ryker Wilburn (WV) 93, Trenton Rose (WV) 98, Anthony Naught (S) 100.
