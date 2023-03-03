For moment in the 3rd quarter of No. 6 Toppenish’s loss to No. 1 Lynden Christian in the boys 1A state semifinal, the Wildcats got under the Lyncs’ skin.
Toppenish rolled out a full-court press and created turnovers on consecutive possessions. Five straight points cut Lynden Christian’s lead to 13. Not since the first quarter had the Wildcats so disrupted their opponents.
But it would not last. The Lyncs called a timeout. When Lynden Christian walked back onto the floor, its fluid passing cracked the thin freeze that had settled on its offense. The Lyncs went on an 11-2 run on the way to a decisive 82-60 win over Toppenish.
“Our style of game is up-and-down, try and make it a little wild and crazy. We were able to get them out of their rhythm for three or four possessions,” said Wildcats assistant coach Greg Oldham. “But they’re so disciplined and so good, they were able to get back in their rhythm.”
Toppenish had its moments of inspiration. The Wildcats started strong and trailed the tournament’s top seed by three at the end of the first quarter. Senior Josh Perez had a brilliant first half, scoring 16 on 5-for-10 shooting. He was 3-of-5 from 3-point range, including a brilliant, buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer over two Lynden Christian defenders.
The Lyncs, in the end, proved too much. Lynden Christian out-rebounded Toppenish 38 to 21, including 13 offensive rebounds. Junior Jeremiah Wright picked up a double-double, notching 23 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Tyler Sipma added 16 points and junior Dawson Bouma joined his teammates in double figures with 13.
Lynden Christian turned offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points and then shot the lights out, going 57% from the field and 47% from three, getting hotter as the night went on. Six Lyncs made 3-pointers.
“They shot the ball really well,” Oldham said. “When you have that many shooters, somebody is going to hit shots. That’s hard to guard.”
Perez faded in the second half for the Wildcats, fouling out in the fourth quarter after being held to a pair of made free throws in the second half. In the first half, he drew in defenders like a magnet and scored on near-impossible layups.
Standout senior Shane Rivera carried the offensive load after the break, when he scored 14 of his 18 points. Rivera was a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range; he found his spot behind the arc late in the game.
Toppenish played a gritty game. Senior Graysen Mesplie led all players with three steals and consistently sliced through Lynden Christian’s defense. The Wildcats had more steals, created more turnovers and scored more points from those turnovers.
“We battled for all 32 minutes. There was very rarely a time where we didn’t just keep playing hard. They’re just really good. Even battling at our very best, sometimes they were just better.”
The Lyncs’ win ended Toppenish’s first run to the semifinals since 1992. It was an emotional result for an older Wildcat squad. Four of the team’s starters were seniors and few eyes were dry as Toppenish players stepped out of their locker room.
“I’m proud of them,” Rivera said of his teammates. “We didn’t have many guys with state (tournament) experience, maybe varsity experience. No one expected us to make it this far.”
“It feels good to make it this far,” Oldham said. “It feels terrible that we didn’t get to make it one more.”
Toppenish will have a shot at third place when it returns to the SunDome to play Blaine on Saturday at 1 p.m. Lynden Christian and King's will take center stage at 5 p.m. and vie for the 1A championship.
TOPPENISH — Graysen Mesplie 11, Josh Perez 18, Shane Rivera 18, Luna 2, Hanson 0, Myers 0, Cisneros 2, Maldonado 2, Cortes 0, Sanchez 7, Torres 0, Williams 0. Totals 19-49 17-22 60.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Tyler Sipma 16, Dawson Bouma 13, Griffin Dykstra 5, L. Dykstra 7, Jeremiah Wright 23, Gannon Dykstra 9, Robertson 2, Zylstra 8, Paxton 1, Kuik 0, Blair 0, VanKooten 0. Totals 32-56 10-17 82.
Toppenish=15=11=17=17=—=60
Freeman=18=20=23=21=—=82
3-point goals: Toppenish 5-13 (Perez 3-6, Rivera 2-2), LC 8-17 (Sipma 2-4, Zylstra 2-2). Rebounds: Toppenish 21, LC 38 (Wright 10, Bouma 5, Griffin Dykstra 5). Assists: Toppenish 11, LC 15. Turnovers: Toppenish 6, LC 9. Steals: Toppenish 6 (Perez 3), LC 1. Fouls: Toppenish 18, LC 16. Fouled out: Perez.
