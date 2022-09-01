TOPPENISH — If you had a realist’s view with an aim of closing the sizeable gap on a powerhouse program, then Thursday night could not be considered a disappointment.
But if you were a bit of a dreamer, and season-opening games create plenty of them, then it was humbling to find that powerhouse as formidable as ever.
Senior quarterback Dylan Allred, the nephew of Hall of Fame coach Willey Allred and one of 17 new starters for defending 1A state champion Royal, threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns and ran in two scores to lead the Knights to a 34-7 win over Toppenish at Bob Winters Field.
This outcome was far more competitive than last year’s state quarterfinals when Royal stopped Toppenish’s 11-game win streak with a 59-6 running-clock victory. The Knights treated everybody like that last year, capping a 14-0 season with a 41-0 romp in the championship game for the program’s 10th state title.
Thursday’s rematch saw Toppenish, with nine returning all-leaguers, come in with plenty more varsity experience, but it also saw a well-schooled Royal squad clearly comfortable in a system that has little difficulty reloading and was ready to extend the program’s win streak to 34.
Especially with a kid like Allred, who connected on 20 of 30 passes and made full use of his favorite target in Edgar Delarosa. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver caught all three touchdown passes and hauled in seven balls for 138 yards. He also came up with an interception late in the first half that set up the second Allred-to-Delarosa score with 34 seconds left before the break.
Even with so few starters back, Royal expected to be strongest on defense with its front seven and that proved to be the case. The Knights held Toppenish to 148 yards with three-year-starting quarterback Josh Perez passing for 87 and running for 30.
Toppenish’s defense did, however, have some bright spots. Anthony Ozuna intercepted Allred’s first pass attempt and the Wildcats stopped Royal on downs twice, including a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter when the margin was 27-6.
Toppenish hits the road next Friday for a trip to Washougal and then hosts Mount Baker on Sept. 16 — the same day Royal hosts the West Division’s other contender, Zillah.
Royal 7 14 6 7 — 34
Toppenish 0 0 0 6 — 6
Royal — Dylan Allred 1 run (Oscar Cervantes kick)
Royal — Edgar Delarosa 77 pass from Allred (Cervantes kick)
Royal — Delarosa 9 pass from Allred (Cervantes kick)
Royal — Delarosa 9 pass from Allred (kick failed)
Topp — Izaiah Maldonado 7 pass from Josh Perez (kick blocked)
Royal — Allred 1 run (Cervantes kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING — Royal, Kaleb Hernandez 13-38, Allred 5-26. Toppenish, Perez 13-30, Timmy Torres 8-24, Anthony Ozuna 3-5, Kiyanno Zuniga 2-5, Maldonado 1-minus-3.
PASSING — Royal, Allred 20-30-1-313. Toppenish, Perez 11-23-1-87, Maldonado 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Royal, Delarosa 7-138, Lance Allred 4-28, Hernandez 3-47, Caden Allred 3-35, Case Christensen 2-55, Bennett Brown 1-10. Toppenish, Shane Rivera 3-26, Torres 3-14, Nicolas Cortes Jr. 2-37, Maldonado 2-12, Ozuna 1-minus-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.