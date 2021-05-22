Yakima United opened its 2021 season with a 3-1 over the Tacoma Narrows Saturday evening.
Tony Bautista tied the game in the 25th minute with Yakima's first goal in nearly two years, since the Evergreen Premier League canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus. Alex Guzman notched the game-winner just four minutes later and Israel Gonzalez added another goal late in the second half thanks to Luis Valle's second assist.
Yakima United will host the Vancouver Victory in its home opener at Sozo Sports Complex next Saturday.
First half: 1, Tacoma, Nate Ford (Briscoe), 9:00. 2, Yakima, Tony Bautista (Luis Valle), 25:00. 3, Yakima, Alex Guzman (PK), 29:00.
Second half: 4, Yakima, Israel Gonzalez (Valle), 77:00.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Feeder game Sunday
The South Central All-State feeder game will held at Eisenhower on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. The game will be eight innings and it will be preceded by a home run derby at 5.
In addition to producing nominations for the All-State Series, players will also be nominated to participate in a game against the Tri-Cities on Wednesday.
The All-State Series will be held in Yakima on July 10-11.
---
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
CWAC
At Selah Aquatic Center
Team scores: Selah 90, Prosser 26, Toppenish 18, East Valley 16, Zillah 10.
Top performances
200 medley: Selah (Vick, Ozanich, Cavanaugh, Hudson) 1:49.67, Selah 1:56.10, Prosser 2:15.36.
200 free: Liam Cavanaugh (S) 2:10.76, Reilly Cavanaugh (S) 2:13.08, Jacob Gano (EV) 2:14.51.
200 IM: Coleman Wright (P) 2:06.28, Michael Ozanich (S) 2:19.26, Reece Ozanich (S) 2:43.06.
50 free: Charlie Hudson (S) 23.16, Ian Muffet (Z) 24.21, Jaxon Smith (T) 25.67.
100 fly: Michael Strand (S) 1:02.52, Liam Cavanaugh (S) 1:04.95, Cooper Vick (S) 1:05.22.
100 free: Charlie Hudson (S) 52.10, Jaxon Smith (T) 58.15, Michael Noyes (S) 1:01.32.
500 free: Coleman Wright (P) 5:12.63, Jacob Gano (EV) 5:56.23, Nico Ramos (T) 7:23.56.
200 free relay: Selah (Vick, Cavanaugh, Hudson, Strand) 1:40.60, Prosser 1:54.96, Selah 2:01.05.
100 back: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:04.91, Cooper Vick (S) 1:08.15, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:15.61.
100 breast: Ian Muffet (Z) 1:03.91, Michael Ozanich (S) 1:08.77, Michael Strand (S) 1:13.38.
400 free relay: East Valley (DeBlasio, Oliphant, Mulroy, Gano) 4:34.50, Selah 4:38.90, Selah 4:41.23.