SELAH — A strong defensive effort and Adley Franklin's late goal propelled Selah to a 2-1 win over Eastmont in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
Ale Salcedo opened the scoring for the defending CWAC champions in the 24th minute and Viks goalkeeper Sarah Russell made six saves. Selah will return to action next Thursday at West Valley.
First half: 1, Selah, Ale Salcedo (Kennedy Cobb), 24:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Adley Franklin, 77:00.
Saves: Sarah Russell (S) 6.
EAST VALLEY 6, MOSES LAKE 3: At East Valley, reigning CWAC offensive player of the year Shannah Mellick scored four goals and assisted two others to lead the Red Devils to a come-from-behind win in their season opener. Sophomore Ariana Lopez added two goals for East Valley, which will host Davis next Thursday.
First half: 1, EV, Ariana Lopez (Shannah Mellick), 3:00; 2, EV, Mellick, 11:00; 3, ML, Bella Huberdeau, 15:00; 4, ML, Reese Prescott, 36:00.
Second half: 5, ML, Huberdeau (Lindsey Davis), 49:00; 6, EV, Mellick (PK), 54:00; 7, Lopez (Mellick), 55:00; 8, EV, Mellick, 69:00; 9, Mellick (Mackenzie Isaak), 71:00.
Saves: Gabi Vela (ML) 8; Kate Ketcham (EV) 4.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Selah halftime dash
Boys 2-mile: 1. Nicolas Spencer (Sel) 9:46; 2. Zachary Burch (EV) 11:07; 3. Joshua Strand (Selah) 11:08.
Girls 2-mile: 1. Olive Clark (NV) 11:25; 2. Brooke Miles (NV) 11:27; 3. Isabella Escamilla (Sel) 12:31.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Central loses 5-setter
BERNARDINO, Calif. — Central Washington saw its lead slip away in the fifth set of a 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-10 loss to host Cal State San Bernardino at the Yotes Classic Showcase Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats rallied to stay alive in the fourth set and then went ahead 7-3 on Kylie Thorne's 12th and final kill of the match. Scottie Ellsworth matched her career-high with 12 kills and Tia Andaya delivered 41 assists to go along with eight digs and six kills for Central.
Emma Daoud-Hebert added 10 kills in the Wildcats' second straight loss to a ranked opponent and the second win in two days for the No. 19 Coyotes, who beat No. 15 Western Washington on Thursday. Central's set to conclude its California trip with two matches Saturday against No. 9 Cal State Los Angeles at noon and No. 18 Regis at 5 p.m.
CWU highlights: Emma Daoud-Hebert 10 kills, 2 blks, 2 digs, 2 aces; Ashley Kaufman 9 kills, 2 aces, 11 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 8 digs; Hannah Stires 5 assts, 22 digs; Kylie Thorne 12 kills, 2 aces, blk, 7 digs; Morgan Halady 3 kills, 4 blks; Tia Andaya 6 kills, 41 assts, 8 digs; Scottie Ellsworth 12 kills, 1.5 blks; Ellie Marble 2 kills, 3 digs.
