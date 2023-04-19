Building a four-run lead in its first two at-bats, East Valley went on to beat West Valley 5-2 in nonleague softball on Wednesday at East Valley.
Tinley Taylor homered, scored twice and drove in two and Madi Morrison pitched five innings as the Red Devils completed a sweep over the Rams, having won 7-0 on March 28.
Linnea Butler homered and Kaitlyn Leaverton threw three scoreless innings of relief for West Valley (6-0, 8-3), which resumes CBBN play on Friday hosting Eisenhower.
East Valley (7-1, 10-4) is off until a CWAC doubleheader at Selah on April 29.
Highlights: Linnea Butler (WV) 1-3, solo HR; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-2, RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 3.2 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 6 K; Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Tori Goodell (EV) 1-4, run, sb, RBI; Madi Morrison (EV) 5 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1-3, run; Tia Ramynke (EV) 2 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2-3, run, sb.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Yaks swept at homeYakima Valley lost a pair of high-scoring games to visiting Columbia Basin Wednesday, falling 16-10 and 14-8.
Grandview graduate Matthew Sauve went 4-for-5 and scored three times in the opener, when he led off both the third and fourth innings with singles to help the Yaks take an 8-7 lead after trailing 5-0. He added a sacrifice fly and an RBI single in the second game, when Kyle Williamson tripled and scored to bring YVC within one just before CBC put up nine runs in the sixth inning.
Yakima Valley (6-8 NWAC East, 12-24 overall) remains in fourth place heading into Saturday’s doubleheader at CBC.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Andrew Graham 2-5, 2 runs, RBI; Matthew Sauve 4-5, 3 runs. Game 2: Graham 3-5, run, RBI; Kyle Williamson 2-5, 3b, run, RBI; Sauve 1-3, run, 2 RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
HIGHLAND 13, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 12: At Riverside Christian, Kole Jones stole home to put the Scotties up by a run heading to the bottom of the seventh. Jones was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and pitched three-plus innings and Salvador Gonzales drove in three runs and also pitched three-plus innings for the Scotties (2-8).
Highland highlights: Kole Jones 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 5 sb, 3.1 IP, 4 K, 2 BB; Salvador Gonzales 2b, 3 RBI, 5 sb, 3.2 IP, 5 K, 3 BB; Fabian Pacheco 1-4, 4 sb; Damian Lamas 2-5, 3 sb, 2 runs; Josh Monson 2 sb; Adan Romero 1-3, 2 RBI; Enrique Hernandez 2-3, RBI; Daniel Lopez 2-4, RBI.
PREP TRACK
SCAC
At Zillah
BOYS
100: Chase Nielson (Co) 11.78. 200: Carson Favilla (Z) 23.57. 400: Christian Larios (Co) 56.45. 800: Jason Blass (Wah) 2:13.25. 1600: Tysen Reed (Z) 5:08.34. 3200: Vicente Medelez (Z) 11:17.21. 110H: Brandon Favilla (Z) 18.27. 300H: Jacob Davidson (Co) 45.09. 4x100: Connell 45.16. 4x400: Zillah 3:40.01.
Shot: Cade Clyde (Co) 46-2. Disc: Abel Garcia (R) 123-7. Jav: Luke Navarre (Z) 134-5. HJ: Brayan Calvario (Wah) 6-0. PV: Louden Smith (R) 9-9. LJ: Edgar Delarosa (R) 20-4. TJ: Peyton Pyeatt (Co) 39-8.
GIRLS
100: Ivy Delay (R) 13.93. 200: Aysia Garcia (Z) 28.63. 400: Natalie Jenks (Co) 1:05.86. 800: Morgan Jenks (Co) 2:39.45. 1600: Stephany Elias (Wah) 6:28.73. 3200: Lisandra Mendez (Z) 13:40.35. 100H: Brandy Ferguson (Co) 18.49. 300H: Brandy Ferguson (Co) 54.90. 4x100: Royal 55.05. 4x200: Royal 2:01.14. 4x400: Connell 4:39.41.
Shot: Lacey Hudlow (Co) 25-11. Disc: Alexa Morfin (R) 88-1. Jav: Daisy Barajas (Wah) 109-3. HJ: Cara Funk (Z) 4-4. PV: Samantha Fitzhugh (R) 7-0. LJ: Briana Cedillo (R) 14-7. TJ: Alaina Garza (Z) 33-9.75.
