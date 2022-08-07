The Central Washington Volleyball Board of Officials will have their first meetings for the 2022 season on Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis High School.
Anyone interested in officiating school volleyball this fall should attend. New officials are desperately needed and training will be provided. At Davis, enter through the center doors on the south end of the gymnasium.
For more information, please contact Dick Brown at 952-7357 or Trudy Bray at 961-2731.
-
AUTO RACING
Renegade Raceway
Friday's results
Hot Rod I: 1, Joe Payne; 2, Brad Allred; Semi, Pat Neveu.
Hot Rod II: 1, Gregg Burns; 2, Jay Fulcher; Semi, Larry Wilhelm.
Cash Bash: 1, Chad Riley; 2, Troy Adams; Semi, Joe Payne.
Match Race: 1, David Myers; 2, Bob Lindeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.