TOPPENISH — Rafael Garcia scored twice and Toppenish rolled to a 5-1 win over Zillah Thursday night.
Roberto Garcia, Yared Enciso and Christopher Gutierrez all added goals for the Wildcats, who have won four of six games to start the season. The defending SCAC West champs will travel to La Salle while Zillah hosts Naches Valley on Saturday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 9:00; 2, Toppenish, Roberto Garcia, 15:00; 3, Toppenish, Yared Enciso, 20:00; 4, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 25:00.
Second half: 5, Toppenish, Ra. Garcia, 45:00; 6, Zillah, 76:00.
Saves: Adan Alejandre (Z) 10; Luis Prieto (T) 1.
WAPATO 13, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, Jesus Marin netted four goals and assisted three others to extend the Wolves’ unbeaten streak to five matches. They’ll host Highland while Naches Valley plays at Zillah Saturday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Eric Romero, 3:00; 2, Wapato, Jesus Marin, 6:00; 3, Wapato, Marin, 9:00; 4, Wapato, Marin (Angel Serrato), 10:00; 5, Wapato, Eric Romero (Serrato), 10:00; 6, Wapato, Adan Castaneda (Marin), 13:00; 7, Wapato, Oscar Loza (Marin), 20:00; 8, Wapato, Sebastian Loza (Alex Barrera), 33:00; 9, Wapato, Loza (Marin), 38:00.
Second half: 10, Wapato, Barrera (Anthony Reyes), 53:00; 11, Wapato, Julio Brizuela (Adan Castaneda), 63:00; 12, Wapato, Loza (Marin), 63:00; 13, Wapato, Marin, 78:00.
LA SALLE 4, GRANGER 2: At Granger, the Lightning overcame two first-half goals to top the Spartans. La Salle will host Toppenish while Granger plays at White Swan Saturday.
Granger goals: Abraham Rojas, Bryan Chapeton.
Saves: Alexis Garcia (G) 5.
Other scores: Ellensburg 1, Ephrata 0; Grandview 2, Prosser 0; Highland 9, White Swan 0.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Scores: East Valley 11, Wenatchee 0; Sunnyside Christian 17, Prosser 6; Kiona-Benton 24-12, Zillah 5-6; Kittitas 15-16 at Cascade 1-1.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
AT GRANDVIEW
BOYS
100: 1. Isaac Ford (EV) 11.36; 200: 1. Evin Ford (EV) 23.23; 400: 1. E. Ford (EV) 55.45; 800: 1. Trent Russell (P) 2:21.26; 1600: 1. Austin Parries (EV) 5:15.84; 3200: 1. Parries (EV) 11:41.08; 110m hurdles: 1. Hans VerMulm (P) 18.23; 300m hurdles: 1. VerMulm (P) 48.45; 4x100m: 1. EV (JJ Dobie, E. Ford, I. Ford, Reagan Miller) 45.61; 4x400m: 1. EV (Zachary Burch, E. Ford, I. Ford, Miller) 3:47.46.
Shot: 1. Titus Jeffrey (G) 46’3”; Discus: 1. Jeffrey (G) 132’7”; Javelin: 1. Carter Paeschke (G) 130’4”; HJ: 1. Asher Mcritchie (EV) 5’2”; PV: Abdiel Lopez (G) 9’6”; LJ: 1. Nehemiah Medrano (P) 19’4.5”; TJ: 1. Medrano (P) 40’8.5”.
GIRLS
100: 1. Jazmine Richey (G) 13.59; 200: 1. Katharine Hudak (P) 29.27; 400: 1. Ariana Lopez (EV) 1:07.36; 800: 1. Miley Skeen (P) 2:59.14; 1600: 1. Diana Camargo (W) 5:42.49; 3200: 1. Camargo (W) 12:10.66; 100m hurdles: 3. Kiley Marquis (EV) 21.95; 300m hurdles: 1. Richey (G) 53.02; 4x100m: 1. Pro (Hudak, Naomi Chavez, Soleil Hoefer, Emma Merrick) 53.05; 4x200m: 1. Pro (Hudak, Isabella Martinez, Hoefer, Merrick) 1:56.25; 4x400: 1. Pro (Kennedy Bailey, Kammie Dunkin, Miley Skeen, Tessa Halfmoon) 4:49.62.
Shot: 1. Jaelynn Farias (W) 29’5”; Discus: 1. Avery Barnhart (Pro); Javelin: 1. Barnhart (P) 97’5”; HJ: Hannah Perkins (P) 4’8”; PV: 1. Elsie Slaugh (P) 6’6”; LJ: 1. Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 16’11”; TJ: 1. Kambree Blair (P) 32’8”.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley girls 7, Wenatchee 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Avery Thomas 6-2, 6-0; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Katelyn Murphy 6-2, 6-4; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Clara Shattuck 6-1, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Sienna Kaufman 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Swasti Tiwari-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Kenzie Murphy-Jenna Thrap 6-2, 6-0; June Jacky-Gracyn Cantrell (WV) d. Taylor Finley-Starla Anderson 6-0, 6-0; Piper Tweedy-Taylor Rivera (WV) d. Beth Morgan-Nico Kitos 6-1, 6-0.
West Valley boys 7, Wenatchee 0
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Aidan Shattuck 6-0, 6-0; Axel Fulton d. Jacob McAllister 6-1, 6-1; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Noah Payen 6-0, 6-3; Pete Kegley (WV) d. Bentley Lutz 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Ben Lewis-Austin Bromiley 6-0, 6-2; Josh Raj-Will Rojan (WV) d. Everett White-Nathan Burns 6-1, 6-2; Max Fleming-Mikah Gilroy 9 (WV) d. Owen Treten-Ben Bordon 4-6, 6-3, 1-0.
Davis boys 4, Moses Lake 3
Singles: Angel Sanchez (D) d. Adam Wiseman 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Caleb Dickinson 6-3, 6-4; Roman Jenks (ML) d. Lucas Tweedy 7-5, 6-4; Brigdon Feen (D) d. Keston Roylance 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Alex Lascar-Raul Meza (D) d. Marwan Warnick-Daniel Bowen; Emit Madesen-Marshall Degoyer (ML) d. Coleman Russel-Liam Hill 6-0, 2-6, 6-2; Sammy Molitor-Colin Stanberry (ML) d. Oliver Temple-Alex Vargas 6-2, 6-2.
Moses Lake girls 6, Davis 1
Singles: Cece Trinnaman (ML) d. Anya Boughton 6-4, 6-2; Karen Madrigal (D) d. Kiley Thomas 6-1, 6-0; Claire Thomas (ML) d. Jaquelin Cordero 6-3, 6-0; Belize Orton (ML) d. Alondra Valladares 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Abbie O’Neal-Kalei Bruce (ML) d. Jhanet Pascual-Anabeth Montemaor 6-3, 6-3; Elise Miles-Jenna Greenburg (ML) d. Catrina Copeland-Emily Morales 6-1, 6-2; Kay Trinnaman-Amelia Bowen (ML) d. Giselle Avila-Gisella Martinez 7-5, 7-5.
Eisenhower boys 6, Eastmont 1
Singles: Josh Anantatmula (Ea) d. Henry Hodge 4-6, 6-0, 1-0; Angel Jimenez (Ike) d. Kyle Pearsons 7-6, 1-6, 1-0; Alexis Parrales (Ike) d. Gabriel Torres 6-0, 6-2; Orlan Delgado (Ike) f.
Doubles: Brian Priego-Christian Salas (Ike) f.; William Oldenkamp-Josiah Garcia (Ike) f.; Raymond Gonzalez-Nico Rodriguez (Ike) f.
Eastmont girls 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Elise Bickford (Ea) d. Emma Stephens 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Riggs (Ea) d. Tsukiko Kiyomi 6-1, 6-3; Annie Kunze (Ea) def. Ashley Lombness (Ike) 6-1, 6-0; Kayla King (Ike) def. Leslie Gonzalez-Isordia (E) 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Savannah Nuxoll-Sarah Morelos (Ea) d. Sara Alcala Nemecio-Cinthya Cabanillas 6-0, 6-2; Kelly Tucker-Giselle Delgado (E) d. Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar (Ike) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0; Esme Portillo-Nava-Kieumy Huber (E) d. Laila Garzia-Tiara Vasquez 6-2, 4-6, 1-0.
CWAC
Ephrata girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Lexi Diem 6-2, 6-2; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Emily Pugh 5-7, 7-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Addie Mills-Kacie Shannon (Eph) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 6-3, 6-3; Sienna Addink-Molly Evanson (Eph) d. Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Chloe Ho-Erika Morford (Eph) d. Hailey Bombard-Alex Dudenhoeffer 6-1, 6-1.
East Valley boys 4, Ephrata 1
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. Josh Mullings 6-4, 6-4; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Owen Devine 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Jobe VanHeusden-Jackson Addkink 6-0, 7-6; Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Cooper Black-Jaxon Whetstone 6-2, 6-0; Alex Adams-Bowen Summers (Eph) d. Logan Basford-Anthony Spencer 6-2, 6-4.
Ellensburg girls 3, Prosser 2
Singles: Leah Lewis (E) d. Lily Haughee 6-1 6-0; Kelsey Franklin (E) d. Lielani Magana 6-4 6-0.
Doubles: Kacey Mayo-Haley Wallace (E) d. Hannah Sonnichsen-Ava Smasne 6-4, 6-2; Jina Choi-Caitlyn Morrow (P) f. Ashley Callan-Grace Lester 6-4; Veronica Sanchez-Yissel Sanchez (P) d. Shelby Smith-Lexi Forrester 6-0, 6-0.
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Hassen Benedicto 8-1; Valentin Rojas (W) d. Logan Speeer 8-1;
Doubles: Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (G) d. Kazmia Clark-Juan Hernandez 8-1; Hazen Jacob-Maceo Washines (W) d. Evian Esinosa-Hans Martin 8-1; Contreras Caritino-Venice Tarza f.
Goldendale girls 5, Wapato 0
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Tania Soto 8-1; Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Heather Rapanut 8-0.
Doubles: Logan Armstrong-Taryn Rising (G) d. Angelina Canales-Kellie Martin 8-6; Kelly Smith-Ella Riley (G) d. Eliza Morfin-Ashley Quijencco 9-7; Linzy Hanna-Maddie Groves (G) d. Guadalupe Djarie-Klarissa Rios 8-4.
La Salle boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Jacob Anderson 6-0, 6-1; Markus Berger (L) d. Luke Stevens 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Isaac Sauer-Noah Sauer (LS) d. Nathan Beauchene-John Curtis 6-0, 6-0; LS f.; LS f.
Naches Valley girls 4, La Salle 1
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Sarah Busey 6-2, 6-0; Gavyn Osborn (NV) d. Mukhbira Nivozova 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Alaina Heneghen-Genevieve McCoy 6-3, 6-3; Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Lourdes Diefenbach-Abigail Brown 6-4, 6-0; Natalie Jacobs-Elle Decicco (NV) d. Hushnuda Elolova-Violet Tunstall 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
Cle Elum girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Maddie Castro (CE) d. Carmen Buck 6-0, 6-2; Jadison Wallick (CE) d. Angela Chavarin 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: TarynSadie Melhorn-Lola Favero (CE) d. Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones 6-0, 6-0; KellyRuby Anderson-Ruby Deline (CE) d. Taylee Hull Cassandra Contreras 7-5, 6-1; Tiana Orum-Venessa Miller (CE) f.
Zillah girls 4, Granger 1
Singles: Olivia Sijka (Z) d. Marian Alaniz 6-4, 6-2; Daisy Jack (Z) d. Sarai Romero 8-1.
Doubles: Brissa Solis-Jessika Arceo (G) d. D'Ana Esquivel-Lydia Crowther 6-2, 6-2; Jena Trueman-Allie Ross (Z) d. Araceli Cardoza-Jacqueline Benitez 8-5; Saray Rangel-Andrea Licea (Z) f.
Granger boys 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Fernando Romero (G) d. Trevor Crowther 6-8, 6-0, 6-3; Kenyon Slade (G) d. Talmage Coplin 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Enrique Aldaco-Eden Asher (G) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin; Paul Stewart-Carlos Delean (G) f. Fernando Ramos-Gilberto Arredondo; John Weeturt-Arthur Heckert (G) f.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central picks up split in MontanaCentral Washington’s offense showed some uncharacteristic power to split a doubleheader Thursday afternoon.
Harlee Carpenter homered in a 6-5 loss before Alyssa Benthagen, Allie Thiessen and Brooke Jordan all hit homers to help Central pick up an 11-6 win. The Wildcats scored seven in the sixth inning and their four home runs on the day doubled their season home run total.
They’ll play two more games at MSU Billings Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Harlee Carpenter 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Myiah Seaton 2-4, 2 RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 1-1, 3 BB; Jillian Hampson 1-3, 2b, run. Game 2: Allie Thiessen 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Seaton 3=4, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Benthagen 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Brooke Jordan 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sasha Mitchell 2-3, runs.
MEETINGS
Quarterback Club luncheonYakima Valley College baseball coach Ben Krueger, fastpitch coach Jason Weatherley, and athletic director Ray Funk will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
