Expectations keep rising for the Naches Valley girls after they picked up the program's first trophy with a fourth-place finish at the 1A state cross country championships last season.
Despite losing three seniors to graduation, the Rangers earned 1A's top spot in the preseason coaches poll, highlighting appearances by several Yakima Valley teams. West Valley's boys took the third spot in 4A and the Ellensburg girls also came in at third in 2A.
Ellensburg's boys checked in at sixth in 2A and coaches ranked West Valley's girls eighth in 4A. Selah's boys and girls teams both received votes.
Brooke Miles returns to lead the Rangers as a senior after finishing sixth at state last year, and NV also brings back its No. 5 runner, senior Audrey Smith. The Ellensburg girls will have three of their top four runners from the state meet and West Valley's boys return three of their top five finishers, including the fastest junior at last year's 4A state meet, Caden Casteel.
MEETINGS
QB club to host Swenning
Jerrel Swenning will be the featured guest at next week’s Labor Day meeting of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. The retired Yakima Herald-Republic sports editor is a correspondent for scorebooklive.com.
The meeting will start at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.