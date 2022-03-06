SPOKANE — Holding Northwest Yeshiva to 11 points in the second half, Sunnyside Christian’s boys rallied for a 44-38 victory and a third-place trophy at the Class 1B state basketball tournament late Saturday night.
The Knights trailed 27-21 at the break but held the Mercer Island school to four field goals on 22.2% shooting in the second half.
Junior Cole Wagenaar put together 19 points and 13 rebounds, 11 of them on the defensive end as SC dominated on the boards 47-26.
Dash Bosma nearly had a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Justin Van Wieringen made 4 of 8 shots, scored nine points and brought down eight boards.
Northwest Yeshiva, which shot out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter, got 19 points and four 3-pointers from Yoel Kinzer. The Lions placed fifth in the program’s first state appearance.
Sunnyside Christian, the Southeast district champion, finished 20-7.
NORTHWEST YESHIVA — Maimon 7, Yoel Kinzer 19, Goldberg 6, Rosenbaum 2, Weiss 4. Totals 14-44 3-6 38.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Van Wieringen 9, Jech 0, Dash Bosma 10, Roedel 0, Cole Wagenaar 19, Duim 0, De Boer 0, Smeenk 6. Totals 18-59 5-8 44.
Northwest Yeshiva 15 12 3 8 — 38
Sunnyside Christian 9 12 10 13 — 44
SC highlights: Wagenaar 13 rebs, 2 3p; Justin Van Wieringen 8 rebs; Bosma 8 rebs.
college baseball
YVC drops two
EVERETT — Yakima Valley lost a pair of nonleague games in Everett Sunday afternoon.
The Yaks gave up a walkoff run to Everett for the second straight day in a 4-3 loss and followed that with a 15-9 loss to Pierce. Ryan Schmidt recorded a team-high four hits on the day, all in the second game for YVC, which will host Linn-Benton and Everett in a pair of split doubleheaders next weekend.
Game 1: Everett 4, Yakima Valley 3. YVC highlights: Andrew Graham 2-5; Owen Bischoff 2-5; Ryne Hays 2-4, 2b; Dane Fraser 3-4, 2b; Corey Jarrell 1-3, 2b, run, RBI.
Game 2: Pierce 15, Yakima Valley 9. YVC highlights: Owen Bischoff 4-6, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ryan Schmidt 2-5, 2 RBI;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.