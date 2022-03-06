SPOKANE — Holding Northwest Yeshiva to 11 points in the second half, Sunnyside Christian’s boys rallied for a 44-38 victory and a third-place trophy at the Class 1B state basketball tournament late Saturday night.

The Knights trailed 27-21 at the break but held the Mercer Island school to four field goals on 22.2% shooting in the second half.

Junior Cole Wagenaar put together 19 points and 13 rebounds, 11 of them on the defensive end as SC dominated on the boards 47-26.

Dash Bosma nearly had a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Justin Van Wieringen made 4 of 8 shots, scored nine points and brought down eight boards.

Northwest Yeshiva, which shot out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter, got 19 points and four 3-pointers from Yoel Kinzer. The Lions placed fifth in the program’s first state appearance.

Sunnyside Christian, the Southeast district champion, finished 20-7.

NORTHWEST YESHIVA — Maimon 7, Yoel Kinzer 19, Goldberg 6, Rosenbaum 2, Weiss 4. Totals 14-44 3-6 38.

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Van Wieringen 9, Jech 0, Dash Bosma 10, Roedel 0, Cole Wagenaar 19, Duim 0, De Boer 0, Smeenk 6. Totals 18-59 5-8 44.

Northwest Yeshiva 15 12 3 8 — 38

Sunnyside Christian 9 12 10 13 — 44

SC highlights: Wagenaar 13 rebs, 2 3p; Justin Van Wieringen 8 rebs; Bosma 8 rebs.

college baseball

YVC drops two

EVERETT — Yakima Valley lost a pair of nonleague games in Everett Sunday afternoon.

The Yaks gave up a walkoff run to Everett for the second straight day in a 4-3 loss and followed that with a 15-9 loss to Pierce. Ryan Schmidt recorded a team-high four hits on the day, all in the second game for YVC, which will host Linn-Benton and Everett in a pair of split doubleheaders next weekend.

Game 1: Everett 4, Yakima Valley 3. YVC highlights: Andrew Graham 2-5; Owen Bischoff 2-5; Ryne Hays 2-4, 2b; Dane Fraser 3-4, 2b; Corey Jarrell 1-3, 2b, run, RBI.

Game 2: Pierce 15, Yakima Valley 9. YVC highlights: Owen Bischoff 4-6, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ryan Schmidt 2-5, 2 RBI;