TACOMA — For having only one season of serious throwing, Trey Webb certainly did just fine for himself.
The Prosser senior turned in a remarkably consistent series and won the discus on the first day of the Class 2A state track and field championships at Mount Tahoma High School on Thursday.
Webb was in second heading into the finals, trailing Liam Wall of Black Hills by a foot. He then took the lead on the first throw of the finals at 158-8 and Wall was unable to improve on his flight best of 158-2.
Webb’s six-throw series included five marks at 155-10 of better. He backed up his winning toss with 157-8 and 157-0.
More focused on the javelin last year, Webb threw the discus in the 130 range most of the spring before breaking out with a 20-foot improvement at 150-6 on April 28. He reached 161-7 at last week’s regional meet, and on Thursday’s became Prosser’s first state champion in the discus since Steve Blair’s Class A victory in 1966.
In the 2A girls discus, Selah junior Allyson Garza used a personal best of 114-3 to place third. She vaulted into second on the first throw of the finals and even though Columbia River’s Logan DeJong slipped by Garza at 115-1 she wasn’t far off the winning throw of 116-10 by Olympic’s Sara Leasiolagi.
Selah’s Eric Swedin placed fourth in the 2A 1,600, breaking 4:20 for the first time at 4:18.20. He placed ninth as a junior last year, just missing a medal.
In the 2A long jump, East Valley junior Isaac Ford placed fifth in the boys competition, jumping 20-5.75 into a headwind, and teammate Brooklynne Sylve was seventh in girls event. Ford also helped EV’s 4x400 run 3:28.85 and advance to Saturday’s final.
Ellensburg’s Joshua Boast clocked a career-best 14.73 in the 110 hurdles prelims.
In the 4A meet, Davis’ first-year high jumper Blake Garza tied for sixth at 6-0. Eisenhower’s Aaron Culler also topped 6-0 but Garza did it on his first attempt, thus earning the higher place and medal.
Eisenhower’s Isabela Alvarado placed eighth in the 1,600, shaving 14 seconds off her previous season best in 5:00.90. She placed third last year but has spent much of this season catching up from a knee injury. Alvarado will compete in the 800 prelims on Friday.
Sunnyside’s boys ran second in their 4x400 prelims, qualifying for Saturday’s final in 3:26.24.
For Thursday’s complete results, see www.wiaa.com
PREP SOFTBALL Naches Valley falls at state
RICHLAND — Cashmere defeated Naches Valley 22-4 in the loser-out round of the Class 1A state tournament on Thursday at the Columbia Playfields.
The SCAC West champion and district runner-up finished its season at 16-6. The SCAC’s No. 3 entry, Kiona-Benton, was also eliminated with an 11-5 loss to Riverside.
Cashmere (19-4), the No. 8 seed, advances to play No. 1 Montesano in Friday’s quarterfinals. SCAC district champion Royal, the No. 2 seed, plays Lynden Christian in the quarterfinals.
COLLEGE TRACK Hollis runs 11.78 at Nationals
PUEBLO, Colo. — Ellensburg graduate E’lexis Hollis clocked 11.78 seconds in the prelims of the 100-meter dash on Thursday at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Championships at Colorado State-Pueblo.
Hollis, a junior at Central Washington, did not advance to the next round. The All-West Region selection lowered her school record to 11.54 at the GNAC Championships two weeks ago.
Central’s Lauryn Chandler competes in the 100 hurdles on Friday.
