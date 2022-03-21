SEATTLE — Prosser's Halle Wright was named MVP while leading the Class 2A all-stars to a 94-84 win over Class 1A in the Senior All-State Basketball Series over the weekend at King's High School.
Wright made two 3-pointers and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds, and Ellensburg's Dylan Philip had 12 points, two 3-pointers and six rebounds.
At halftime, Philip was named the 2A player of the year by the WSGBCA and Ellensburg's Jeff Whitney received 2A coach of the year honors.
Eisenhower's Kiana Yesiki put together 14 points, three assists and three rebounds in helping the 4A all-stars beat the 3A team 99-84 in the finale of the series. The 2B all-stars topped 1B 92-35.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
YVC sweeps four from SW Oregon
Coby Richards and Quentin O'Connor combined on a two-hitter in the opener and YVC pitchers combined for 22 strikeouts in a 6-2, 8-6 sweep over Southern Oregon to complete a four-game weekend series on Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
Richards fanned nine over six innings and O'Connor followed with three hitless frames in the first game, which saw the Yaks break out for all six runs in the second inning.
In the second game, Paul Anthony and Gaven Mattson both had two hits with a double and drove in two runs. YVC again did most of its damage in a single inning, rallying from a 6-1 deficit with seven runs in the sixth.
The Yaks moved to 9-7 and will play a doubleheader at Shoreline on Wednesday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Joe Taylor 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Kevin Corder 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-3, run; Brock Molenda 2-4, run; Coby Richards 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K; Quentin O'Connor 3 IP, 1 ER, 0 hits, 2 K. Game 2: Paul Anthony 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Gaven Mattson 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Ryne Hays 2-4, 2b, run, RBI.
PREP TENNIS
Selah Invitational
BOYS
No. 1 singles: 1, Henry Preacher (WV); 2, Kellam Adams (Selah); 3, Aaron Villarreal (Othello); 4, Alexander Garcia (WV). No. 2 singles: 1, Dhruv Kumar (WV); 2, Logan Basford (EV); 3, Kaden Giles (Se); 4, Cody Sanderson (Chelan).
No. 1 doubles: 1, Young-Garretson (Se); 2, Freeman-Giles (O); 3, Larkin-Meloy (EV); 4, Fleming-Griffiths (WV). No. 2 doubles: 1, Preacher-Rojan (WV); 2, Raj-Holt (WV); 3, Locke-Hooper (EV); 4, Merrell-Merrell (Se). No. 3 doubles: 1, DeMill-Healy (WV); 2, Sanchez-Spencer (EV); 3, Rodriguez-Corona (O); 4, Hernandez-Washines (Wap).
GIRLS
No. 1 singles: 1, Lotte Steinbach (WV); 2, Henleigh Elder (EV); 3, Maddie Pickett (WV); 4, Addison Ladd (Se). No. 2 singles: 1, Hailey Murdock (WV); 2, Shaily Tlahuel (O); 3, McKenzie Fultz (O); 4, Zoe Sheffield (Cas).
No. 1 doubles: 1, Hall-Hall (Se); 2, Paglia-Grossberg (Che); 3, Maison-Maison (WV); 4, Colin-Morales (Wap). No. 2 doubles: 1, Bendall-Hebdon (WV); 2, Orvald-Dela Combe (WV); 3, Adams-Bond (Se); 4, Jensen-Knautz (EV). No. 3 doubles: 1, Alvarez-Carlson (O); 2, Cowan-Nunez (Che); 3, Mendoza-Anderson (EV); 4, Fultz-Tlahuel (O).
