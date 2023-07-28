Prosser hired Sunnyside Christian graduate Jackson Haak as its new athletic director this week.
Haak, who graduated in 2012, most recently held the same role at Wahluke. He also served as an assistant at Sunnyside Christian during the 2016-17 season.
The Prosser School District drew criticism from community members prior to the 2022-23 school year when it fired athletic director Kevin Lusk, citing budget cuts, after he spent 35 years working for the district in various positions. Teacher and former athlete Kasey Blair took over as athletic director while continuing to teach two classes before she resigned from the AD position this spring.
BASKETBALL
Grandview tournament registration closing
Teams can still register through Monday for the second annual Grandview Summer Heat 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, scheduled for August 19 and 20 in downtown Grandview.
Games will start at 9 a.m. on both days, preceded by check-in at 7:30 a.m. and a coaches meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Main Street Grandview booth on Saturday. Teams are guaranteed a minimum of three games with two 10-minute halves and must pay $135 each, preferably by debit, credit or PayPal.
For more information or to register, go to www.mainstreetgrandview.com. Contact Laura Flores at 509-788-5498 and lauraflores05@live.com or Alicia Fajardo at 509-788-8758 and executivedirector@mainstreetgrandview.com with any questions.
