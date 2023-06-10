West Valley vs. Moses Lake baseball
West Valley's Brody Mills pitches during a 4-3 victory against Moses Lake Friday, May 12, 2023, at West Valley High School in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

West Valley's Brody Mills and Sumner's Jacob Bresnahan, who pitched against each other in the first-round of the state tournament, were named Class 4A co-players of the year by the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association.

Mills was also picked, along with Davis' Nathan Gonzalez, to play in the All-State Baseball Series at Parker Faller Field on June 24-25.

The other players of the year were Lincoln's Bjorn Johnson (3A), Tumwater's Alex Overbay (2A), Deer Park's Cole Krepcik (1A) and Brewster's Reece Vassar (2B-1B).

After the first two All-State games on June 24, Tim Kuykendall, Mark Zender, Pat Swapp and Larry Delaney will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Yakima Convention Center during a banquet that starts at 7 p.m.

Gonzalez, a CBBN first-team outfielder, will be on Team Adams, which plays Team Baker in the first game on June 24 at 11:15 a.m. 

Mills, the CBBN's player of the year and pitcher of the year, will play for Team St. Helens, which faces Team Rainier in the second game at 3 p.m.

The four teams, consisting of 18 seniors each, play again the next day at 10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

-

HIGH SCHOOLS

Davis coaches step down

After 26 years at the helm of Davis' boys and girls cross country program, Jose Garcia has stepped down from that position as well as head track and field coach.

Davis athletic director Bob Stanley also received a coaching retirement from boys wrestling coach Dr. By Pham. Longtime assistant Juan Lopez will take over.

Garcia, a 1989 Davis graduate, took over the cross country program from Hall of Fame coach George Olsen in 1997. He produced three of the best girls distance runners in Valley history in Sandra Martinez, Stephanie Lenihan, Davis, and Meredith Crane.

Pham produced 23 state medalists, five runner-ups and one Mat Classic champion since 2015.

-

RENEGADE RACEWAY

Friday's results

Street Legal: 1, Larry Wilhelm; 2, Gary Risley; Semis, Eddie Jasso Jr., Cody Hunt.

Mopar: 1, Nic Chaney; 2, Mark McKenna; Semis, Bob Bundy, Randy Marshall.

Street Bike: 1, Junior Chinn; 2, Terry Holloway; Semis, Jose Perez Jr., William McCorkle.

Open Wheel: 1, Will Willingham; 2, Laura Brown.

All Run: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Dustin Brewington; Semis, Andy Jackson.

