After 13 seasons at Mabton, Chris McCallum has been hired as Sunnyside's new head girls basketball coach.
McCallum's most recent Vikings' team was the youngest he ever had but still posted a 17-9 record with a trip to the Class 2B state tournament.
Rick Puente stepped down after 12 seasons as Sunnyside's coach. He had a 173-93 record during that time with four league titles and two state trophies, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2014.
Athletic director David Martinez has been busy filling positions as Camille Tree was recently named the new volleyball coach and Marshall Lobbestael was tabbed to replace his brother, John, as football coach.
NEW DAVIS COACH: Davis athletic director Bob Stanley announced this week that Steve Standley has been hired as the Pirates' head volleyball coach, replacing Amanda Gall. Standley has coached in Team Yakima's youth program and been a high school, college and USA Volleyball official for the past 13 years.
-
COLLEGES
Van De Brake commits to NC
West Valley graduate Jackson Van De Brake, a sophomore shortstop at Tacoma Community College, has committed to North Carolina.
Van De Brake earned NWAC West first-team honors this week as the Titans prepare to open play in the NWAC Championships on Thursday. Tacoma won the West Division and is 35-10.
Van De Brake has a .289 batting average this season with 43 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
-
Three Yaks on all-West
Pitcher Coby Richards, infielder Ryne Hays and outfielder Hank Dunn received first-team honors on the NWAC West all-region baseball team released on Wednesday.
Dunn, a sophomore headed to Gonzaga, also received a gold glove award.
YVC had five second-team picks with pitcher Jace Hansen, relief pitcher Jagger Harris, outfielder Corey Jarrell and infielders Dane Fraser and Spencer Marenco.
