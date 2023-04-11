Sunfair Invitational
Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado runs in the girls elite race at the Sunfair Invitational Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Franklin Park in Yakima, Wash.

Eisenhower senior Isabela Alvarado has verbally committed to Washington State University, which offered the standout runner a track and field/cross country scholarship this week.

As a junior a year ago, Alvarado placed third in the 800 and 1,600 at the Class 4A state track championships, clocking career bests of 2:13.39 and 4:55.76.

This season she leads the Valley in three events and the CBBN in the 800 and 1,600.

Alvarado, a two-time CBBN district cross country champion, also took recruiting visits to Colorado State and Arizona.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wildcats beat Eastern Oregon

ELLENSBURG — Central Washington started quickly and cruised to a 7-3 win over Eastern Oregon in a rare Tuesday afternoon home game.

Ben Leid's three-run home run in the first inning set the tone for the Wildcats, who used seven different pitchers. Zach Conners earned the win by starting with three shutout innings, and Jake Felton went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Central (15-22) will return to GNAC play this weekend for a pair of doubleheaders at Western Oregon, starting Saturday at 1 p.m.

CWU highlights: Zach Conners 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB; Charlie Larson 2-4, run; Jake Felton 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Travis Helm 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Ben Leid 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Sam Lauderdale, 1-1, 2b, RBI.

