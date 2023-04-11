Eisenhower senior Isabela Alvarado has verbally committed to Washington State University, which offered the standout runner a track and field/cross country scholarship this week.
As a junior a year ago, Alvarado placed third in the 800 and 1,600 at the Class 4A state track championships, clocking career bests of 2:13.39 and 4:55.76.
This season she leads the Valley in three events and the CBBN in the 800 and 1,600.
Alvarado, a two-time CBBN district cross country champion, also took recruiting visits to Colorado State and Arizona.
-
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wildcats beat Eastern Oregon
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington started quickly and cruised to a 7-3 win over Eastern Oregon in a rare Tuesday afternoon home game.
Ben Leid's three-run home run in the first inning set the tone for the Wildcats, who used seven different pitchers. Zach Conners earned the win by starting with three shutout innings, and Jake Felton went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Central (15-22) will return to GNAC play this weekend for a pair of doubleheaders at Western Oregon, starting Saturday at 1 p.m.
CWU highlights: Zach Conners 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB; Charlie Larson 2-4, run; Jake Felton 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Travis Helm 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Ben Leid 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Sam Lauderdale, 1-1, 2b, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.