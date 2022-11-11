Local first-round playoff scores MICHAEL AMBROSE Yakima Herald-Republic Michael Ambrose Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class 1A playoffsMontesano 24, Toppenish 22Eatonville 28, Zillah 0Class 2B playoffsToledo 48, Kittitas 21Raymond-South Ben 22, Goldendale 7 Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsletter_prepfootballcp Michael Ambrose Author email × Post a comment Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion.Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here. Log in Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment More top stories East Valley school levy expands its small lead, other Yakima County races updated WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process Before Roe ruling, out-of-state abortions in WA hit decade high in 2021 Trending Now Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center Apple Maps is redirecting drivers off I-90 onto a dirt road Family continues search and outreach for Yakima boy missing two months Man killed in gang-related shooting in Outlook Join our team! The Yakima Herald-Republic is hiring. See our job listings
