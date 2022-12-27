Two reigning state champions.

Three top-ranked teams.

Four unbeaten squads and nine more with only one loss.

The Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout will be as loaded as ever on Thursday and Friday in its full reboot to 28 games since a year off in 2020 and a significantly reduced field a year ago.

The Zillah-hosted event will feature 24 boys teams and four girls teams on two courts with a marquee matchup as soon as the doors open Thursday at 11 a.m. when the Davis girls, who are off to the best start in program history at 7-0, will take on Ellensburg, which is also 7-0 and riding a 33-game win streak which included winning the 2A state title in March.

After dispatching its last two unbeaten foes in Kamiakin and Wapato, the Pirates are averaging 77 points a game and ranked No. 4 in Class 4A. The top-ranked Bulldogs have continued the defensive prowess that has powered the current streak by allowing just 31 points a game.

Davis will return Friday to play Zillah, which would be a fourth straight undefeated opponent if the Leopards get by Cashmere on Thursday, in the Shootout finale at 6 p.m. Ellensburg will play Cashmere, ranked fifth in 1A at 6-1, at 9 a.m. on the second day.

Prior to Ellensburg's state championship girls victory, Lynden captured the boys title and the Lions are returning to their favorite arena as well.

Lynden and Northwest League rival Sehome are ranked 1-2 in 2A boys and they will be in town to face the CWAC's two ranked teams both days. Sehome (7-0) will play No. 8 Prosser (4-1) at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Lynden (4-1) will face No. 9 Grandview (8-1) at 8 p.m. They swap opponents on Friday.

Two other 2A trophy teams from last season — Port Angeles and North Kitsap — will be tested by the SCAC West's pair of state-ranked teams. Port Angeles (6-1) meet Zillah (4-1) at 6:30 p.m. followed by North Kitsap (5-2) vs. Toppenish (4-2) at 8. Toppenish will meet up with Port Angeles on Friday while Zillah will move back to its own class size against Northwest.

Burbank (7-1) and Brewster (6-1), ranked 1-2 in 2B, will clash on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

After skipping 2020 due to the pandemic, last year's Shootout was reduced to 16 teams and eight games each day on the eve of the event because of an up-tick in COVID cases and weather-related issues. Only three westside teams were able to make the trip.

• Granger will be hosting its annual Christmas Classic on Thursday and Friday. Local teams include Naches Valley, Sunnyside Christian, Mabton, Granger, Yakama Tribal and Toppenish's girls.