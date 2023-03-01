Seven Valley basketball teams are playing for spots in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday. Check this page throughout the day for score updates as they come in.
Class 4A
BOYS
At Tacoma Dome
Skyline 60, Davis 59, OT
GIRLS
At Tacoma Dome
Davis vs. Bellarmine Prep, 3:45 p.m.
Class 1A
BOYS
At SunDome
Toppenish vs. Seton Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Zillah vs. Seattle Academy, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
At SunDome
Deer Park 53, Zillah 32
Class 2B
GIRLS
At Spokane Arena
Mabton vs. Liberty, 9 p.m.
Class 1B
GIRLS
At Spokane Arena
Yakama Tribal vs. Walterville-Mansfield, 2 p.m.
