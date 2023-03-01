Seven Valley basketball teams are playing for spots in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday. Check this page throughout the day for score updates as they come in.

Class 4A

BOYS

At Tacoma Dome

Skyline 60, Davis 59, OT

GIRLS

At Tacoma Dome

Davis vs. Bellarmine Prep, 3:45 p.m.

Class 1A

BOYS

At SunDome

Toppenish vs. Seton Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Zillah vs. Seattle Academy, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

At SunDome

Deer Park 53, Zillah 32

Class 2B

GIRLS

At Spokane Arena

Mabton vs. Liberty, 9 p.m.

Class 1B

GIRLS

At Spokane Arena

Yakama Tribal vs. Walterville-Mansfield, 2 p.m.

Michael Ambrose, assistant sports editor of the Yakima Herald-Republic.  

