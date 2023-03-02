Toppenish vs. Seton Catholic boys basketball
Toppenish defeated Seton Catholic 62-42 in the 1A boys state basketball tournament Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Yakima SunDome in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Thursday is quarterfinals day at the SunDome and Spokane Arena. Eight local basketball teams are vying for spots in the semifinals. Check this page throughout the day to see how the Valley's teams performed as games go final. 

THURSDAY

Class 2A

BOYS

At SunDome

R.A. Long vs. Prosser, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

W.F. West vs. Prosser, 3:45 p.m.

Othello vs. Ellensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

BOYS

Freeman vs. Toppenish, 3:45 p.m.

Lynden Christian vs. Zillah, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Wapato 64, Montesano 36

Class 2B

GIRLS

Mabton vs. Okanogan, 9 p.m.

Class 1B

BOYS

Orcas Island vs. Sunnyside Christian, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Class 4A

BOYS

At Tacoma Dome

Skyline 60, Davis 59, OT

GIRLS

At Tacoma Dome

Bellarmine Prep 63, Davis 53

Class 1A

BOYS

At SunDome

Toppenish 62, Seton Catholic 42

Zillah 80. Seattle Academy 55

GIRLS

At SunDome

Deer Park 53, Zillah 32

Class 2B

GIRLS

At Spokane Arena

Mabton 58, Liberty 47

Class 1B

GIRLS

At Spokane Arena

Walterville-Mansfield 53, Yakama Tribal 36

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

Hello, I’m Michael Ambrose, the assistant sports editor of the Yakima Herald-Republic. I was born in New York City, but I grew up in Eugene, Ore., where I fell in love with sports while watching countless University of Oregon football and basketball games. I was one of the few good players on a couple of winless high school football teams and played a little in college at Chapman University. When I am not designing sports pages or managing the sports side of the website, I enjoy camping, going to the movies and frequenting the Valley’s wonderful craft breweries.  

