TACOMA -- Saturday is shaping up to be a another championship-stuffed evening in the Tacoma Dome for Valley wrestlers. With 39 wrestlers in state finals, last year's record of 23 local champions is under threat.
This story will updated as results come in from Tacoma.
Local state champions
BOYS
Class 1A
106 pounds: Toppenish's Steve Romero d. Elma's Xavier Espinoza.
113 pounds: Toppenish's Adan Estrada tf. Medical Lake's Hudson Raulston.
126 pounds: Toppenish's Justyce Zuniga p. La Center Aidan Watson.
GIRLS
Class 2A/1A/B
100 pounds: Toppenish's Mia Zuniga d. Black Hills' Sloane Kruger.
105 pounds: Toppenish's Sophia Torrez tf. Blaine's Genesis Zavquez.
110 pounds: Toppenish's Adalyne Montiel tf. Orting's Marjorie McDaniel.
