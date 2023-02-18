Sophia Torrez

Toppenish’s Sophia Torrez celebrates winning the 105-pound Class 2A-1A-B girls wrestling state championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

TACOMA -- Saturday is shaping up to be a another championship-stuffed evening in the Tacoma Dome for Valley wrestlers. With 39 wrestlers in state finals, last year's record of 23 local champions is under threat. 

This story will updated as results come in from Tacoma.

Local state champions

BOYS

Class 1A

106 pounds: Toppenish's Steve Romero d. Elma's Xavier Espinoza.

113 pounds: Toppenish's Adan Estrada tf. Medical Lake's Hudson Raulston.

126 pounds: Toppenish's Justyce Zuniga p. La Center Aidan Watson. 

GIRLS

Class 2A/1A/B

100 pounds: Toppenish's Mia Zuniga d. Black Hills' Sloane Kruger.

105 pounds: Toppenish's Sophia Torrez tf. Blaine's Genesis Zavquez.

110 pounds: Toppenish's Adalyne Montiel tf. Orting's Marjorie McDaniel.

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

