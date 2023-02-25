Davis vs. Issaquah boys basketball
Davis defeated Issaquah 66-32 in the opening round of the 4A state basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Davis High School in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

With 14 state regional basketball games, Saturday will be a busy day for the Valley's best boys and girls basketball programs. Check this page for score updates throughout the day as final scores come in. 

Class 4A

GIRLS

Sunnyside vs. Bothell at Lake Washington, 4 p.m., loser out

Davis vs. Tahoma at Auburn, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

BOYS

Prosser 74, Anacortes 69

Class 1A

BOYS

King's Way 59, La Salle 44, loser out

Annie Wright 74, Toppenish 55

Zillah vs. Blaine at Davis, 6 p.m.

GIRLS

Wapato 63, Deer Park 48

Zillah vs. Sultan at Davis, 4 p.m., loser out

Class 2B

GIRLS

Liberty (Spangle) 49, White Swan 45, loser out

Mabton vs. Colfax at Cheney, 6 p.m.

Cle Elum vs. Upper Columbia at Ellensburg, 8 p.m., loser out

Class 1B

BOYS

Sound Christian Academy 61, Riverside Christian 52, loser out

Sunnyside Christian 56, Cusick 45

GIRLS

Yakama Tribal 72, Crosspoint 36, loser out

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

