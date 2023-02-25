With 14 state regional basketball games, Saturday will be a busy day for the Valley's best boys and girls basketball programs. Check this page for score updates throughout the day as final scores come in.
Class 4A
GIRLS
Sunnyside vs. Bothell at Lake Washington, 4 p.m., loser out
Davis vs. Tahoma at Auburn, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
BOYS
Prosser 74, Anacortes 69
Class 1A
BOYS
King's Way 59, La Salle 44, loser out
Annie Wright 74, Toppenish 55
Zillah vs. Blaine at Davis, 6 p.m.
GIRLS
Wapato 63, Deer Park 48
Zillah vs. Sultan at Davis, 4 p.m., loser out
Class 2B
GIRLS
Liberty (Spangle) 49, White Swan 45, loser out
Mabton vs. Colfax at Cheney, 6 p.m.
Cle Elum vs. Upper Columbia at Ellensburg, 8 p.m., loser out
Class 1B
BOYS
Sound Christian Academy 61, Riverside Christian 52, loser out
Sunnyside Christian 56, Cusick 45
GIRLS
Yakama Tribal 72, Crosspoint 36, loser out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.