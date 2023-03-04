Plenty of hardware is on the line for Valley basketball teams on Saturday.
The Ellensburg girls and Sunnyside Christian boys are playing for state championships, while five other local teams are playing in state placing games. We'll update scores on this page as the day goes on.
SATURDAY
Class 2A
BOYS
Pullman vs. Prosser, 3rd/5th place, 11:15 a.m.
GIRLS
Prosser vs. White River, 3rd/5th place, 1 p.m.
Ellensburg vs. Burlington-Edison, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
BOYS
Zillah 77, Overlake 58, 4th/6th place
Toppenish vs. Blaine, 3rd/5th place, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
King's vs. Wapato, 3rd/5th place, 11:15 a.m.
Class 1B
BOYS
Wellpinit vs. Sunnyside Christian, championship, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Class 2A
BOYS
Lynden 42, Prosser 42, semifinal
GIRLS
Ellensburg 61, Prosser 33
Class 1A
BOYS
Zillah 69, Freeman 57, loser out
Lynden Christian 82, Toppenish 60, semifinal
GIRLS
Lynden Christian 67, Wapato 51, semifinal
Class 2B
GIRLS
Adna 50, Mabton 48, loser out
Class 1B
BOYS
Sunnyside Christian 55, DeSales 41
THURSDAY
Class 2A
BOYS
At SunDome
Prosser 47, R.A. Long 44
GIRLS
Prosser 58, W.F. West 33
Ellensburg 62, Othello 29
Class 1A
BOYS
Toppenish 73, Freeman 64, OT
Lynden Christian 58, Zillah 45
GIRLS
Wapato 64, Montesano 36
Class 2B
GIRLS
Okanogan 87, Mabton 60
Class 1B
BOYS
Sunnyside Christian 56, Orcas Island 47
WEDNESDAY
Class 4A
BOYS
At Tacoma Dome
Skyline 60, Davis 59, OT
GIRLS
At Tacoma Dome
Bellarmine Prep 63, Davis 53
Class 1A
BOYS
At SunDome
Toppenish 62, Seton Catholic 42
Zillah 80. Seattle Academy 55
GIRLS
At SunDome
Deer Park 53, Zillah 32
Class 2B
GIRLS
At Spokane Arena
Mabton 58, Liberty 47
Class 1B
GIRLS
At Spokane Arena
Walterville-Mansfield 53, Yakama Tribal 36
