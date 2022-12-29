A career night highlighted by a stunning fourth quarter from Central Washington signee Levi Pepper nearly carried Selah to a comeback win Thursday night at the Yakima SunDome.
The 6-foot-6 senior dominated the boards throughout but started slow offensively as smaller defenders tried to stay back and stop his drives. Pepper still found his way to the basket and then exploded for 19 of his career-high 36 points when he found his range from outside, knocking down three 3-pointers in the last three minutes.
“We chose our poison,” Monarchs coach Bill Bakamus said. “He wasn’t looking real good there (shooting from the outside) and then then all of a sudden he looked like ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich.”
Pepper’s final three of the game just missed, when he took a step back and went for the win. Eli Wright grabbed the rebound and scored a putback to tie the game at 71 with four seconds left.
An ill-advised foul in the backcourt gave Mark Morris junior Braydon Olson two chances to put his team ahead at the free throw line. He hit the second one to hand the Vikings a 72-71 loss.
Selah trailed by as much as 12 points in the fourth quarter before baskets by Rylan Tilley and Wright with Pepper taking a rare break on the bench. He returned to score 13 straight points for the Vikings down the stretch while Mark Morris missed six of 10 free throws to give Selah an opportunity.
“He’s the type of kid that he won’t tell you he wants to come out,” Vikings coach Tim Garza said. “You’ve got to force him to come out, but great game on his part, gave us a chance.”
Even though Pepper grabbed 18 rebounds, Garza acknowledged the Vikings struggled to grab key defensive rebounds when they needed them. They gave up an especially critical offensive rebound and putback after Pepper’s three capped off a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to five with 2:11 left.
Garza also said part of his young team’s maturation will include finding better shots in the offense rather than settling for 3-pointers. Despite Pepper’s late outburst, Selah finished just 6-of-22 from long range.
The Vikings fell behind early after Mark Morris hit its first four 3-pointers — three by Braydon Olson — and the Monarchs seemed to turn to their leading scorer whenever they needed points. Kobe Parlin scored 22 points and also took on the difficult assignment of guarding Pepper for much of the game, although several players tried unsuccessfully to stop him late in the game.
“He’s a special player,” said Bakamus, who recalled the game five years ago when Levi’s brother, Elijah, scored a career-high 45 points in Selah’s triple overtime regional win over Mark Morris. “He knew what he had to do at the end of the game, whether it was putting the ball on the floor and scoring with ease or pulling up from three and I admire that.”
Selah fell to 4-5 heading into Friday’s game against North Kitsap, scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the SunDome. The Vikings have shown the ability to beat top teams like Toppenish and Ellensburg, but Garza knows they’ve still got plenty of room to grow.
“We’d rather be in these types of hard-fought games,” Garza said. “I know we didn’t win but I think it’s really going to help us in the future, especially guys staying mentally tough down the stretch.”
MARK MORRIS — Kobe Parlin 24, Braydon Olson 12, Carson Bogner 10, Gray 8, Dossen Morrow 10, Wygant 4, Hammond 2, Branden Thornton 2. Totals 27-59 11-22 72.
SELAH — Levi Pepper 36, Beau Benjamin 12, Jackson Pepper 11, Eli Wright 8, Kaden Giles 0, Rylan Tilley 3, Jones 1, Rowdy Mullins 0, McNett 0. Totals 27-58 11-19 71.
Mark Morris=16=12=23=21=—=72
Selah=10=13=21=27=—=71
3-point goals: Mark Morris 7-18 (Olson 3-4, Parlin 1-2, Gray 1-2 Selah 6-22 (L. Pepper 5-9, J. Pepper 1-3). Rebounds: Mark Morris 35 (Morrow 6), Selah 39 (L. Pepper 18). Turnovers: Mark Morris 20, Selah 16. Steals: Mark Morris 10, Selah 8. Fouls: Mark Morris 22, Selah 17. Fouled out — Anderson.
9 points in first half, 8 in 3rd quarter, 19 in 4th quarter
