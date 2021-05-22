It’s a whole new sports world
To the sports editor — What is going on? It’s been a ten-year hiatus since I last sat on a bench to coach high school basketball. During our first week of games in this winter (spring) sport, I was able to mow my lawn and barbecue lunch on our deck before heading to the gym. Prior to the start of a game, I asked my coaching colleagues about any pertinent rule changes. They all looked at me quizzically from behind their coaching masks.
Once the game began, I relaxed a little as I recognized that the basket was still ten feet high and the official WIAA approved ball is still orange. Gone are the slew of statisticians behind the benches and I noticed very few video cameras. They tell me we “live stream” nowadays. My biggest technological surprise came in a heated moment when I jumped up, clapped and yelled praise to a player. (If any officials are reading this, I was simply spontaneously reacting to an outstanding play and then I immediately set down.)
Much to my chagrin, my smart watch was giving me haptic feedback and questioning if I had fallen and needed 911. This is going to be an interesting season.
Ron Livingston
Yakima