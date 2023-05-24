The depth that West Valley's boys showed off in the CBBN all golf season paid off on the big stage Wednesday.
Led by Bradley Hammermeister's closing round of 3-under 69, the Rams finished third in the Class 4A state championships at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane.
With four birdies against just one bogey, Hammermeister placed sixth with a 36-hole total of 1-under 143. A senior who improved 49 places over last year's state finish, Hammermeister was West Valley's No. 4 finisher at the district tournament.
Senior Brady Komstadius shot 74 both days and tied for ninth with his 4-over 148, which featured a closing nine of 34.
Freshman Pierson Kloster, who scored a double-eagle on the 16th hole, was right with Komstadius, shooting 75-74 for a 149 total and a share of 12th. Colton Owen was 24th with 152.
The Rams, who were eighth a year ago, finished with a team total of 23-over, just one stroke behind second-place Bellarmine Prep. Sumner, with the individual champion and third-place finisher, won the team title. Team totals were based on a team's top four relative to par each day.
At the 2B-1B boys tournament in Tumwater, Cle Elum junior Sergio Sanchez tied for second, following his 76 with an 81 for a 157 total. Sanchez, who was fourth last year, shared second with Kallen Maioho of Wilbur-Creston, four strokes back of repeat winner Dan Harrington from Northwest Christian.
Sanchez's teammate Dillon Pratt placed 11th, helping the Warriors finish second to Upper Columbia Academy.
Zillah's Dallin Kibbe, the first-day leader in 1A boys, tied for fifth place, following Tuesday's 73 with a 79 for a 152 total. La Salle's Nico Bertuletti, an exchange student from Italy, rallied with a round of 76 to place 12th and Naches Valley's Garric Shirrod finished 18th to improve five places over last year.
Selah's Lexi Becker placed 15th in 2A girls and with teammate Kaitlyn Panarello the Vikings were eighth in team scoring.
La Salle's Quincey Abrams finished 17th in 1A girls.
-
LOCAL STATE RESULTS
Class 4A boys
Team scores: 1, Sumner (+5); 2, Bellarmine Prep (+22); 3, West Valley (+23); 4, Lewis & Clark (+37); 5, Eastlake (+38); 6, Camas (+39); 7, Newport (+45); 8, Kamiak (+46).
Local: 6, Bradley Hammermeister (West Valley) 74-69-143, 9, Brady Komstadius (WV) 74-74-148, 12, Pierson Kloster (WV) 75-74-149, 24, Colton Owen (WV) 77-75-152, 41, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 78-79-157, 46, Kaden Freisz (WV) 80-78-158.
Class 2A girls
Local: 15, Lexi Becker (Selah) 84-87-171; 36, Kaitlyn Panarello (Se) 95-94-189.
Class 1A boys
Local: 5, Dallin Kibbe (Zillah) 73-79-152; 12, Nico Bertuletti (La Salle) 82-76-158; 18, Garric Shirrod (Naches Valley) 79-86-165.
Class 1A girls
Local: 17, Quincey Abrams (La Salle) 102-114-216.
Class 2B-1B boys
Local: 2, Sergio Sanchez (Cle Elum) 76-81-157, 11, Dillon Pratt (CE) 83-80-163.
Class 2B-1B girls
Local: 20, Norah Nicholls (Cle Elum) 106-109-215.
