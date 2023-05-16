UNIVERSITY PLACE — A strong second-half push paid off just before the final whistle for Davis in a first-round state tournament match at Curtis Tuesday night.
Juan Diaz took full advantage of his opportunity in the final minute, blasting a bouncing ball into the upper corner from just inside the box to give the No. 13 Pirates a 1-0 win over the No. 4 Vikings. They'll advance to the 4A quarterfinals for the first time since beating Eisenhower in 2012, snapping a four-game state tournament losing streak.
Davis needed quite a bit of help from goalkeeper Alexander Capi to keep the game scoreless at halftime, including a sensational diving save on a shot from less than 10 yards away. The senior who saved three penalty kicks in the shootout of a loser-out district win at Sunnyside finished with five saves in his 10th shutout of the season.
"He had an all-star performance, kept us in the game enough for the rest of the boys to kind of wake up," coach Christian Gonzalez said. "Just his composure in the back helped us."
Momentum began shifting in favor of the Pirates early in the second half and Curtis goalkeeper Jose Zuniga delivered a huge stop on a breakaway in the 60th minute. Gonzalez felt Davis gained an advantage thanks to its depth, something he's taken pride in all season.
Central defender Jorge Ibarra played a crucial role in limiting scoring chances for Curtis and stepped up to deliver the crucial free kick just a few yards across the halfway line. His long ball bounced off the heads of two Vikings before falling to the feet of Diaz for his left-footed rocket.
Davis won't know its quarterfinal opponent until Wednesday night, when No. 5 Gonzaga Prep hosts No. 12 Union. Regardless of the result, the Pirates will host Saturday's match with a trip to Puyallup's Sparks Stadium on the line.
First half: No goals.
Second half: Davis, 1, Juan Diaz, 82:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 5; Isaiah Whitesell (C) 0, Jose Zuniga (C) 3.
