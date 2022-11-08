After an unbeaten run through the SCAC West and a long district battle, La Salle's volleyball team is ready to test itself against the state's best this week.
A total of 52 teams are coming to Yakima this week for the Class 1A, 2B and 1B state tournaments in the SunDome and the Lightning will have to be patient with its 1A opener scheduled for Friday at 5:15 p.m.
The EWAC West's two entries, Goldendale and Granger, have no such idling issues with 2B openers scheduled for early Thursday morning. The Timberwolves will take for the floor at 8 a.m. for the second year in a row.
For first-year coach Nicole Marang, La Salle comes in hardened by three recent five-set battles and with plenty of understanding with what it takes to win, having streaked to 17 straight victories during a 19-2 season.
Marang's daughter Tatum, a senior team captain, shared SCAC West player of the year honors with Toppenish's Naylanee Strom, and senior Kaylee Wheeler also earned first-team honors and part of La Salle's stout front line. The trio of Angeles Torres, Anelisa Ramirez and Malia Wheeler, Kaylee's sister, were second-team picks.
La Salle is seeded No. 12 and faces a formidable opening opponent in No. 5 Lynden Christian, last year's state runner-up. Win or lose, the Lightning will come back later Friday night for either a quarterfinal or loser-out match.
After earning a sixth-place trophy last year, Goldendale returns to the 2B tournament with a No. 6 seed and will face No. 11 Lind-Ritzville in the wake-up special. A victory would send the Timberwolves into a 3:15 p.m. quarterfinal with the likely opponent being No. 3 La Conner.
Granger received the No. 13 seed and will face perennial power Colfax, seeded No. 4, at 9:45 a.m.
The top seeds for this week's three tournaments are Chelan (1A), Kalama (2B) and Oakesdale (1B). Full brackets can be found at www.wiaa.com
Next week the SunDome will host the 4A, 3A and 2A tournaments.
-
La Salle Lightning
Coach: Nicole Marang.
SCAC West: Champion, 8-0.
SCAC District: d. Kiona-Benton 3-0, lost to Connell 3-2, d. Royal 3-2, d. Zillah 3-0, placed third.
1A state first-round: No. 12 La Salle vs. No. 5 Lynden Christian, Friday, 5:15 p.m.
Previous state appearances: Eight with three trophies.
-
Goldendale Timberwolves
Coach: Jodi Bellamy.
EWAC West: Champion, 12-0.
EWAC district: d. Warden 3-0, d. Walla Walla Valley 3-0, d. Tri-Cities Prep 3-2, champion.
2B state first-round: No. 6 Goldendale vs. No. 11 Lind-Ritzville, Thursday, 8 a.m.
Previous state appearances: 16 with 13 trophies, placed sixth in 2021.
-
Granger Spartans
Coach: Lacey Martin.
EWAC West: second, 10-2.
EWAC district: d. River View 3-0, lost to Tri-Cities Prep 3-2, d. Warden 3-0, lost to Walla Walla Valley 3-1, placed fourth.
2B state first-round: No. 13 Granger vs. No. 4 Colfax, Thursday, 9:45 a.m.
Previous state appearances: Eight with three trophies, placed fourth in 2018.
