TOPPENISH — After the graduation of perhaps the area’s best wide receiver and most of the offensive line, Toppenish may need to ask its quarterback to do a little more this season.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, they’re bringing back third-year quarterback Josh Perez, a senior already on the verge of breaking the school record for passing yards. He’s eager to lead a senior-laden team coming off a SCAC West title, and coach Jason Smith believes Perez can handle the challenge.
“He’s had a good surrounding cast, so we’re going to rely a lot on him this year,” Smith said. “His game intelligence is really what has impressed me the most, whether it’s on the basketball court or on the field.”
Perez still doesn’t know which sport he’ll play at the next level, but that’s not too high on his priority list as he prepares for a challenging nonleague schedule. An inexperienced line with the notable exception of first team all-league selection Joshua Luna means getting the ball out quickly will be crucial and Perez’s scrambling skills may be tested.
Perhaps the best example of those abilities last season came during a 1A first-round playoff game when Perez lined up to punt — he made the All-SCAC second team — in a downpour at Mt. Baker. After dropping the snap, he ran to pick up a crucial first down and then stepped out of bounds to avoid a hit.
“Going down, going out of bounds, that tends to annoy the defenders,” said Perez, who threw for 2,452 yards and 34 touchdowns last season. “I tried to get a little faster, working out, getting skinnier.”
He started calling audibles occasionally toward the end of last season, and Smith and new offensive coordinator Miguel Jimenez plan to give Perez even more freedom in his final year. A 71% completion percentage last fall showcased his strong decison-making skills, made all the more impressive by a tendency to throw deep down the field.
Returners like all-league receivers Shane Rivera and Nick Cortes Jr. give Perez quality deep threats once again if defenses don’t stay back in coverage. But Smith wants to see his quarterback potentially complete even more passes by keeping things short and simple.
“We’re really putting an emphasis on controlling the game, controlling the tempo,” Smith said. “You can do that with the pass game, but it’s sometimes easier to do that with the run game.”
Perez can contribute to the ground attack as well, although he expects to hand most of those duties to a group of talented running backs featuring first-team all-league senior Timmy Torres, Anthony Ozuna and Seth Ordaz. When needed, Perez plans to step in at defensive back, possibly as a safety replacing Grant or Freddy Robledo, another first-team all-league senior in 2021.
His biggest challenges may come early in the schedule, when the defending SCAC West champs face their two opponents from last year’s state playoffs. First, two-time defending champ Royal will bring its 33-game winning streak to Toppenish for a Sept. 1 season opener, and two weeks later Mt. Baker will visit to try to avenge its 26-22 home loss to the Wildcats.
How Toppenish responds to adversity may determine how far it can go this season, so Perez knows he must do his part to keep the team together. Despite the players they lost, Perez believes the Wildcats’ improved chemistry should allow them to better maximize their talent and emerge as serious contenders once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.