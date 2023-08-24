It’s hard to overstate how dominant Goldendale has been in the EWAC West the last two seasons.
Since dropping down to Class 2B before the 2021 season, the Timberwolves have outscored their division mates by a margin of more than 42 points per game.
Gone are some standout offensive performers, but the defense looks fierce, headlined by returning defensive player of the year Sam Wilder.
So, can someone challenge them this year?
Kittitas has come closest, losing by just six points a year ago on its way to a state playoff appearance. But the Coyotes were hit hard by graduation, losing four players who were two-way all-league players. Kittitas will get another crack at the Timberwolves on Oct. 6.
Half the league has new coaches, and while Goldendale seems like the heavy favorite, the new blood and the veterans expect the competition for the other two winner-to-state crossovers to be more wide open than in years past.
GOLDENDALE: Former assistant Blake Lesko takes over for Aaron Cochran with a squad ranked eighth in SBLive's 2B preseason poll, leading all EWAC teams. Returning first-teamers Matthew Gray (linebacker) and Sam and Seth Wilder (defensive line) means the Timberwolves can lean on their defense as competitions sort out who will see the most time at quarterback and running back. Victor Canache is poised for a big season at H-back and Cameron Groves is a returning first-team wide receiver.
Two straight early exits from state shaped how Goldendale approached this offseason in the film room, the weight room and on the field, according to Lesko. The Timberwolves open with a pair of Class 1A opponents (White Salmon and Seton Catholic) before playing The Dalles (Class 4A in Oregon) and wrapping up nonleague play against EWAC East power Burbank.
KITTITAS: Gone is the West's offensive player of the year, Josh Rosbach, and a host of other contributors. Entering his fourth season, coach Dusty Hutchinson expects to lean on underclassmen with only two seniors on the roster. He expects Ronan Stewart, brother of returning first-team wide receiver Brody Stewart, to play some running back and share time with Brody Huber, brother of returning honorable mention linebacker Terry Huber, at quarterback.
The Coyotes are off the first week before hosting Manson and facing the East's top two teams, Burbank and River View, prior to opening league play against rival Cle Elum on Sept. 29.
GRANGER: It's Year 31 for Gary Ely, the dean of the Valley's football coaching fraternity. The Spartans return four all-league defensive players, including a trio of second-teamers in Julian Castro, Brian Delgado and Isaias Gaitan, off a defense that pitched three shutouts. They also suffered four shutout defeats last season.
The Spartans open against La Salle and rematch with Wapato, one of their shutout victims a year ago, on Sept. 15.
HIGHLAND: The Scotties haven't won a league game since the pandemic-altered spring 2021 season, but seven returning all-leaguers is leading to some optimism in Cowiche. New coach Cesar Dominguez thinks this senior class can leave its mark as the program tries to build a winning foundation. Cayden Hakala, a returning first-team wide receiver, and first-team linebacker Aaron Mulvaney will be playmakers for the Scotties.
Highland opens against Wapato, which it shutout 16-0 last year to snap a 12-game losing streak.
CLE ELUM: First-year coach Mike Cameron is taking over the program and installing an all-new coaching staff. He'll lean on Mac Williams, a second-teamer at both tight end and defensive line last season. Cameron has been encouraged by how his team has handled the transition to new schemes on both sides of the ball.
The Warriors will look to avenge last year's season-opening loss to Manson in Week 1 on Sept. 1.
WHITE SWAN: Coach Andy Bush brings back nine starters on both sides of the ball heading into his 16th year. Though the departures are key ones, first-team defensive back and honorable mention quarterback Roger Valdez, first-team running back Robert Haggerty and second-team linebacker Danner Deane, Bush likes his team's continuity with so many returners. Look for a big season from Spence Lawrence, a first-team offensive lineman and second-team defensive lineman as a junior.
After three nonleague games to open the season, the Cougars have an open date on their schedule before staring league play at Highland on Sept. 29.
MABTON: The Vikings suffered through a winless season in 2022 and will debut a new coach with a familiar name this fall. Ryker Ely, longtime Granger coach Gary Ely's son, takes over the program and will face his father in Mabton's season opener.
The Vikings, members of the East Division, get only two home games, but will play their first home game under lights in several years on Oct. 13 against River View.
