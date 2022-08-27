Prosser linebacker Neo Medrano’s athleticism and tackling prowess made avoiding him whenever possible a top priority for CWAC opponents last season.
The Mustangs hope to make that goal even more difficult this year with a new scheme built around the league’s reigning defensive MVP. Coach Corey Ingvalson and his staff plan to put Medrano into a hybrid role somewhere between middle linebacker and defensive back, allowing him to do what he does best and make plays all over the field.
“It gives me more freedom to go after tackling, to go after the ball because I have less responsibility,” Medrano said. “It just frees up a lot of the movement for the defense.”
He’s setting expectations even higher after helping Prosser win its fourth straight district title and reach the 2A quarterfinals. The Mustangs held three opponents under 10 points and went unbeaten in league play again to extend their winning streak against CWAC teams to 22 games.
Medrano scored Prosser’s first touchdown of the season on a 65-yard interception return, and he picked off at least three more passes in his junior season. But Ingvalson said the wrestler who finished second at state excels the most when giving an opportunity to wrap up opposing ball carriers.
“He’s probably our most physical player,” Ingvalson said. “He’s fast. He knows pursuit angles and from wrestling he knows how to get guys to the ground.”
The third-year starter added track to his resume last spring, improving quickly to become the CWAC’s best triple jumper. He became faster while earning a spot on Prosser’s 4x100 meter relay team and finished 11th at state in the triple jump despite posting a mark more than two feet below his season-best.
This season Medrano wants to spend more time in the film room so he’s prepared to lead an experienced defense, and he’ll help Jax Gray take over the middle linebacker spot. Ingvalson said Medrano sets the standard through his work ethic and accountability, key values he’s committed to promoting as a captain.
“I think it’s just being a good role model for everyone,” Medrano said. “I wouldn’t say I’m a very big vocal leader so I try to show by example a lot.”
He’s earned the authority to call audibles for the defense, and he’s worked with coaches to learn how to read opposing offenses. Generally, Medrano said that’s something he does at most four times a game, when the Mustangs need to react to a quick adjustment by their opponents.
Ingvalson wants to use Medrano’s unique blend of speed and athleticism more on offense as part of Prosser’s running back rotation. He could be especially dangerous if he can catch the ball in the open field on screen passes.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Ingvalson said. “I put him up there with some of our rare guys that have had so much success in multiple sports. I expect him to have a tremendous, tremendous year in the fall.”
For Medrano, that won’t be possible without team success, so he’s set his sights on another league title and a return to the 2A playoffs. He learned from a 54-20 quarterfinal loss after a long trip to Lynden how important it is to be ready for anything and always stay positive, no matter the circumstances.
Another great year might be enough to give Medrano a chance at the next level, something he’s eager to do if given the opportunity. Thanks to the Mustangs’ new-look defense, Medrano could be set to showcase his talent more than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.