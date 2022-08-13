The dismissal of a longtime administrator left some bitterness and uncertainty for Prosser athletics heading into a new school year.
Significant budget cuts included the firing of full-time athletic director Kevin Lusk, who also worked as a coach, teacher and principal in Prosser over the last 35 years. Kasey Blair, a former Prosser athlete and a 2020 Crystal Apple Award winner as one of Educational Service District 123’s top teachers, took over as athletic director and will continue to teach two classes to go along with her planning period.
Amidst an outpouring of complaints related to cuts made by the district, the failure to renew Lusk’s contract stood out as the most common cause of anger and disappointment at board meetings over the past three months. Many current and former students, parents and Lusk’s former colleagues shared their displeasure with the decision and what they see as a troubling lack of transparency.
“It’s a struggle as we’ve tried to be proactive and ask for a seat at the table with the district,” said Kyler Bachofner, the Mustangs’ girls basketball coach preparing for his 10th season and a representative for the Prosser Coaches Association. “They’ve met us with silence.”
Superintendent Matt Ellis and school board vice president Jason Rainer remain adamant the cuts were necessary due to a budget crisis caused in part by declining enrollment throughout the district. They also emphasized the community’s desire, expressed through focus groups and voting, for a more fiscally conservative approach.
Rainer said the board discussed budget impacts at several meetings earlier this year and Ellis said he believes in the importance of listening to stakeholders. But many people don’t feel they were heard by the district’s leadership and 650 have signed a petition to terminate the contract of the former Prosser wrestler and Pac-10 champion at Oregon State.
Budget problems
The Prosser School District’s economic woes drew attention in February when voters failed to approve a levy, forcing a second attempt in April.
A graphic on Prosser’s website projected a loss of more than $800,000 in extracurricular funds if it failed again, and a loss of nearly $190,000 even if it passed. Ellis said it was made clear that money would primarily go towards services offered to students, preventing the need to cut sports, but Bachofner and others said they were led to believe it would enable the entire athletic department to keep operating the same way.
When the levy narrowly passed in late April, many wondered why Lusk couldn’t keep the job he accepted two years ago as the athletic director for both the high school and middle school. He’s become a fixture at athletic events and a supportive figure for student-athletes like Monse Diaz, who also served as a student representative on the school board.
“His work and dedication to our school will always be remembered,” Diaz said at a May 25 meeting attended by more than 300 people via Zoom and in person. “Prosser will feel and see a huge hit without his presence.”
Ellis said enrollment numbers — the district has seen a steady decline from 2,597 during the 2018-19 school year to a projected record-low of 2,286 in ‘22-23 — made a full-time athletic director no longer a viable option. Rainer said he ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility when he won his seat by 14 points last year, and he supported the district’s choice to aim for a balanced budget without utilizing its reserves of nearly $5 million.
Projected budget deficits of close to $1 million for the 2018-19 school year and nearly $1.8 million for 19-20 turned into actual deficits of well under half a million dollars. Federal COVID-19 funds turned a similar projected deficit into a surplus for 2020-21.
The latest draft budget for the district’s 22-23 school year shows a relatively small deficit of almost $475,000. It could be approved later this month.
Prosser coaches have long felt the effects of limited funds. The low and high ends of head coach salary ranges at the high school are at the bottom of the CWAC in every sport, with a low end 35% less and a high end 20% less than their nearest competitor in football and basketball.
Nonetheless, Bachofner, boys basketball coach Toby Cox and football coach Corey Ingvalson have all taken their teams to multiple state tournaments during long tenures at Prosser. Bachofner and Lusk both agreed coaches stick around largely thanks to a supportive community and school staff.
“I’ve always been impressed by the people who chose to coach in Prosser,” Lusk said. “They knew all the expectations and were willing to commit the amount of time and energy that they did, knowing that salary-wise they were not comparable, really.”
Challenging road ahead
Prosser’s hardly unique in asking its athletic director to take on multiple responsibilities.
In fact, as Ellis pointed out, the district rarely employed a full-time AD before Lusk took on the position. Still, Blair’s position, split evenly between teaching and athletics, will look different from the ones held by her CWAC peers.
Veteran Grandview AD Scott Parrish, like most in the Class 2A league, also serves as an assistant principal at the high school, where he estimates 75 percent of his time is spent on athletics. He said a supportive administrative team ensures he’s never too overwhelmed by academic duties.
When Blair steps away from her teaching to attend an athletic event or an AD meeting, Prosser will need to hire a substitute. Ellis said they already pay game managers and five security officers throughout the district who can help with supervision, and he’s confident Blair can handle the administrative duties.
Over the summer many of those duties fell to Laura Bachofner, Kyler’s wife and Prosser’s athletic secretary. She expressed concerns that the board failed to understand just how much work the job requires, something Lusk reiterated this week.
Board member Elisa Riley questioned whether the district’s budget choices would adequately serve students’ needs, calling the choice to go without a full-time athletic director “a misstep” at a June meeting. She was alone in joining the assembled crowd’s standing ovation when Lusk gave an emotional speech and asked the district to reconsider its decision at the May 25 meeting.
“With more than five million dollars in surplus, and conservatively one million dollars in real estate holdings, I’m not sure why the district is cutting positions that directly impact student services, instead of using the available resources to staff all positions,” Riley said in an email.
Blair also demanded answers during the public comment portion of the May meeting, questioning the lack of stakeholder input in the process. She said she felt “disappointed and disgusted” by Lusk’s dismissal, while acknowledging the district faced a difficult task in handling its financial crisis.
Kyler Bachofner has publicly stated that staff coaching morale, already low, is only getting worse. Ellis said he’ll work with Blair to look into those concerns, but Bachofner’s skeptical anything will be done based on his recent experience.
More concerns arose when Prosser set out to hire an existing teacher as a part-time high school AD in July. Rainer tried to answer some of them on his Facebook page, explaining why the job posting met the requirements of being up for two days even though it was up for less than 24 hours, and why the new AD job should have less with athletics since a separate teacher will handle middle school sports.
The decision to offer a full-time teaching salary plus an AD stipend allows Prosser to pay Blair from different funding sources, and Ellis said it should bring some overall cost savings. He said the district’s fortunate to have Blair, who completed an administrative internship with the district and has a brother, Chad Karthauser, who recently became a Senior Associate AD at the University of North Dakota.
Lusk declined to go into detail regarding his departure other than referring to it as “extremely unfortunate.” He’s planning to stay in Prosser, despite recently accepting a job as the principal at Granger High School.
Along with Kyler Bachofner, Lusk spoke highly of Blair and said she’ll be ready for the challenges ahead. Football practice begins next week, followed by the Mustangs’ first game at Sunnyside on Sept. 2.
“Kasey will find a way,” Lusk said. “She’s awesome. But it’s a difficult job.”
