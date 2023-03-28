Five Toppenish wrestlers earned All-American honors by finishing in the top six at the National High School Coaches Association High School Championships over the weekend.
Justyce Zuniga led the way as the freshman runner-up at 126 pounds after a 4-3 loss to Michael Turi from Pennsylvania. Ruby Rios placed third in the girls division at 152 pounds.
Junior Marcos Torres beat Colton Thoebal from Utah to finish fifth at 138 pounds and Anthony Nava came in sixth at the sophomore level. Ruby Clark placed third in the Girls division at 132 pounds.
Steve Romero, Noah Rodriguez, Ruben Rios, Adan Estrada, Darrell Leslie and Kaiden Kintner also competed at the three-day tournament in Virginia Beach, Va.
