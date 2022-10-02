Javon Davis put it all on himself. And not just because he felt he had to, but because he wanted to.
This was, after all, an Eisenhower-Davis game and his last one.
In early March of last year as a 150-pound sophomore at Eisenhower, Davis was already a playmaker with two interceptions in his first crosstown clash while on his way to earning CBBN first-team honors on defense, the only 10th-grader to do so. Three weeks later in the rematch he scored a touchdown but the Cadets lost in double overtime.
In the fall, with the short turnaround from the pandemic’s spring season, Davis became an all-leaguer on both sides as a junior. He caught two touchdown passes in the second half against Davis only to see his team fall short again in two overtimes.
So on Friday night, with Eisenhower chasing its first win and up against the Pirates on Homecoming night, Davis was a motivated individual.
“I told Javon this week that he wouldn’t be coming off the field, he’s just too valuable,” said Ike coach Gary Jimenez. “He’s a kid that’s a core leader and he excepted that challenge. We actually tried to rest him on one series and he wouldn’t have it. He was ready tonight.”
Ready to make an impact as quickly as possible.
So on Eisenhower’s first offensive play, after Judah Oldenkamp set up a short field with a 30-yard punt return, Davis looked his sophomore quarterback Moses Spurrier in the eyes and said, “throw it up there and I’ll get it.”
From 18 yards out, Spurrier did just that and Davis delivered on the promise in the right corner of the end zone, giving the Cadets a lead they didn’t surrender en route to a 21-7 victory.
“That start on that play, it was like a dream,” said Davis, who one-upped himself early in the second quarter with a touchdown catch that showed off his stellar footwork pinned against the front cone to make it 14-0. “With all the energy for this game and the crazy environment, I wanted us to get a good start and Moses put it right there for me to make a play. It was perfect.”
Davis finished with six catches while lifting his season scoring total to five touchdowns, and he was part of a defensive effort that held Davis to 32 passing yards and 110 overall.
“All I thought about this week was making sure to do my job, making sure the team could rely on me,” he said. “That meant offense and defense equally.”
It’s a young crew that Jimenez has, one that starts six sophomores on offense. That includes Spurrier, who has shown sparks of tremendous talent and potential but with some understandable growing pains to go with it.
After the scoring strike to Davis to start the game, Ike’s next possession ended when a pass by Spurrier was tipped and intercepted by Davis’ Markos Montes. But he quickly flushed that and, with his next opportunity, led the offense to a 14-0 lead. In the second half, after two three-and-outs and the lead cut to 14-7, Spurrier was 6-for-6 on a drive — the first three connecting with Davis — that ended with his 24-yard, third-down scoring toss to Nehemiah Garcia.
Davis knows what it’s like to play in these games as a sophomore and knew how he could help his young quarterback.
“I talk to him about motivation and working hard,” Davis said. “When he makes a mistake, I tell him it’s OK, just move on to the next one. Stay out of your head, I tell him. I’ve been there, thinking too much, and it never gets you anywhere. Moses has what it takes to be really good, you saw it tonight.”
Performing all over the field and leading by example, Davis’ calling as a senior to rise up in this game was the same last year for Ricardo Acevedo, who refused to let the Pirates fall and willed his team to a 34-28 double-overtime triumph.
They take turns and put it all out there, regardless of records, which is what a 65-year rivalry is all about.
“We were just hungry for a win,” said Davis, who was 2-2 in Ike-Davis games. “It’s been so long, we just wanted it so much.”
Davis=0=7=0=0=—=7
Eisenhower=7=7=0=7=—=21
Ike — Javon Davis 18 pass from Moses Spurrier (David Aguilar kick)
Ike — Davis 9 pass from Spurrier (Aguilar kick)
Davis — Jamasen Carter 5 pass from Jason Chavez (Sergio Soto kick)
Ike — Nehemiah Garcia 24 pass from Spurrier (Aguilar kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davis, Jacob Alcala 13-40, Damian Guizar 2-23, Jose Haro 4-13, Morgan Rodriguez 6-10, Becken Murphy 2-9, Chavez 4-(-3), Julian Gonzalez 1-(-4), Team 1-(-10). Ike, Greysen Sartain 13-37, Aguilar 5-13, Spurrier 6-10, John Marcus Cunningham 2-7, Team 2-(-22).
PASSING — Davis, Chavez 5-14-0-32. Ike, Spurrier 12-18-1-114.
RECEIVING — Davis, Rodriguez 2-13, Murphy 1-9, Alcala 1-5, Carter 1-5. Ike, Davis 6-61, Garcia 4-47, Judah Oldenkamp 1-6, Sartain 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.