ELLENSBURG — Senior quarterback Jason Chavez made plays on the ground and through the air, the Davis defense contained an explosive Ellensburg rushing attack and the Pirates jumped out to their first 2-0 start since 2014 on Friday night.
Chavez connected with Jayden Corbray for a 69-yard score and followed that up with a 34-yard scoring scamper as the Pirates took an early lead and never relinquished control on their way to a 24-14 nonleague win.
After his two touchdowns, Chavez orchestrated two more scoring drives, one capped by an 11-yard Corbray touchdown run, before the half as the Pirates (2-0) built a stout lead that stood up despite a scoreless second half.
Chavez was an efficient 8 of 11 for 128 yards and no turnovers.
Sophomore Lance McGee was effective on the ground for Davis, rushing 16 times for 79 yards and catching a pair of passes for 31 yards. He's broken 100 scrimmage yards in each game so far this season.
A week after he gashed Zillah for 175 yards, the Pirates limited 2A 100 meters runner-up Colton Magruder, holding him to 48 yards on seven carries.
Down three scores at the half, Ellensburg turned to their passing game. Sophomore Liam Ewan completed 16 of 25 passes for 150 yards and a pick. Ewan leaned on Darius Andaya, finding the senior wide out seven times for 106 yards and a score. Andaya also scored on the ground in the third quarter to get the Bulldogs on the board.
Ellensburg (0-2) converted just 1 of 8 third downs, and neither of their fourth-down tries, and lost two fumbles.
Davis and Ellensburg both get home games next week, with the Pirates hosting West Valley and the Bulldogs hosting Selah.
Davis=7=17=0=0=—=24
Ellensburg=0=0=6=8=—=14
Davis —Jayden Corbray 69 pass from Jason Chavez (Neomiah Sanchez kick)
Davis — Chavez 34 run (Sanchez kick)
Davis — Corbray 11 run (Sanchez kick)
Davis — FG Sanchez 30
Ell — Darius Andaya 2 run (conversion failed)
Ell — Andaya 9 pass from Liam Ewen (Andaya rush)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davis: Lance McGee 16-79, LaDainian Dennis 10-47, Jason Chavez 5-25, Jayden Corbray 3-7, Becken Murphy 1-1, Team 1-0, Damian Guizar 1-(minus-6). Ellensburg: Colton Magruder 7-48, Darius Andaya 4-14, Joey Olson 5-11, Liam Ewen 1-1.
PASSING — Davis: Chavez 8-11-128-0. Ellensburg: Ewan 16-25-150-1.
RECEIVING — Davis: Corbray 4-87; McGee 2-31, Joseph Mendoza 1-6, Phoenix Sanchez 1-4. Ellensburg: Andaya 7-106, Colton Magruder 3-7, Easton Armstrong 2-25, Isaac Stueckle 2-2, Joey Olson 1-7, Colton Willard 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.