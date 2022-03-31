When Kara Mickelson returned home from a high school Tolo dance one recent Saturday night, her dad Erik was still up and in the living room. Not on a worrisome father vigil — not entirely, at least — but watching video of Eisenhower’s track competition earlier that day.
“It was funny, I’m there in my dress watching video of one of my races with my dad. My form wasn’t so great,” she said, knowing a critique was coming. “It wasn’t anything harsh, but he pointed out some things I could improve on and he was right. It was pretty great, actually. It was kind of a bonding experience.”
Erik is not one of those dads. He is, after all, an Eisenhower assistant coach. And he knows a thing or two when it comes to Kara’s specialty — 800 meters.
As one of the state’s best middle-distance runners, Kara leans on her dad for tactical and mechanical advice and mom for diet and health counsel. However her mom, Aleah, can chime in on any such topics because she, too, knows a thing or two about running and racing.
These are the benefits — and challenges — of growing up in a house of champions.
Aleah and Erik are both two-time state champions and their high school accomplishments were intertwined on a remarkably similar path in time and place, even though they attended schools on opposite sides of the state and were a year apart in age. For the best example, a flashback to the 1995 Class AAA state track meet in Tacoma will do nicely.
As a junior at Eisenhower, Aleah Thome was enjoying the best year of her prep career. Coming off winning a state cross country title in the fall, she backed that up at Star Track XIII by capturing the 3,200-meter title Friday night at the Lincoln Bowl, an idyllic setting for distance races. The next day Thome, who medaled as a freshman in the 800, added a second-place finish in the 1,600.
Erik Mickelson, meanwhile, finished his senior year at Newport High of Bellevue in grand style. After placing third in a hyper-fast 1,600 the night before, an hour after Aleah’s 3,200 victory, Erik repeated as the AAA champion in the 800 Saturday afternoon, turning back Aleah’s teammates Chris Schafer and Chris Waddle in the process.
After high school, they both left the state — Erik to Nebraska and Aleah to Portland. Then they both returned to attend the University of Washington, where they met in 1997.
Kara, the oldest of the Mickelson’s four kids, has all that parental experience to draw on and a good situation for keeping it under control. If there’s a potential for too many coaching voices, having Phil English presiding over the program fixes that. He coached Aleah and all of Eisenhower’s distance-running state champions, for that matter.
“My parents really trust Mister (English),” Kara said, “so I don’t have to worry about any of that.”
With Erik and Aleah starting the Sun City Harriers running club years ago, Kara has been a part of the scene as long as she can remember. Even so, all of the kids have been encouraged to find their own thing and Kara did, practicing and performing ballet for 10 years. Kara’s sister Mary, a junior, competes for Eisenhower’s swim team in the winter and is thrower on the track team.
But Kara’s physical skills and stout mentality brought her here, to middle-distance racing and a domain her parents once dominated. She does concede, openly and with a smile, to having fleeting wishes that she excelled elsewhere. A seat at a dinner table without state champions on both ends.
“Sometimes, yeah, because my parents were very successful,” she said. “But also, no, because it hasn’t been an issue. It’s a great thing, really, and it makes me feel more connected to them. And my mom was better at longer races, so we have our differences.”
Indeed, Kara is more on the fast-twitch end of the spectrum, including speed good enough to rank second in the Valley last year in the 200. She’s down to No. 4 on Eisenhower’s all-time list in the 400 with her best of 58.67, but the 800 is clearly her ideal distance blending quick pace and power. Despite not having a state meet for motivation last year, Kara still slashed her two-lap best down to 2:13.55 — fastest in the Valley in 15 years.
“That was faster than I expected and a really nice surprise,” she said. “As a freshman I ran 2:25 so that’s a pretty impressive drop to me. Based on that, I’ve got some goals for this season and breaking 2:10 is one of them.”
Kara hasn’t run an 800 yet this season and won’t until the end of spring break during Eisenhower’s annual trip to the Arcadia Invitational in California.
“It’s hard to not run one until the middle of the season, but that’s how Mister plans the season,” she added. “He starts me off with the 200, 400 and relays to build my speed, then lengthens out the races later. I’m very excited for Arcadia but also kind of nervous. That’s when I want to make my decision about college so I want to run really fast.”
Kara has visited Arizona and Georgetown and is weighing other options. Looking around Zaepfel Stadium with warm affection, she’s ready to hand off the baton.
“Mister actually called me Aleah the other day when we were doing relay handoffs,” she said. “It was so funny — I wasn’t even doing a distance workout. I can’t wait for my little sister (Kate, an eighth-grader) to come here next year because she looks even more like our mom than I do. I just know that’s going to be a thing because she likes the longer races and is really good.”
