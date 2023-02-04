PULLMAN — Selah's Charles Hudson set a meet record in the 50-yard freestyle and Zillah's Ian Muffett won the 100 breaststroke at Friday's Class 2A-1A regional swimming meet.
Hudson, the reigning state sprint champion, dropped his career best to 21.62 seconds in the 50 free and broke a 24-year-old meet record of 21.77. He came back with another lifetime best in the 100 free, placing second in 48.16.
Hudson also anchored two of Selah's relays to second place as the Vikings rolled up 289 points.
After taking second in the 100 fly, Muffett captured the 100 breast by nearly three seconds in 1:00.58.
Toppenish's Emiliano Zuniga was third in the 100 fly, fourth in the 100 back and helped the Wildcats place third in the 200 medley relay.
East Valley finished third behind Pullman and Selah with 233 points. James Field led EV with fourth-place finishes in the 500 free and 100 breast and he swam on two fourth-place relays.
Prosser was runner-up in the 400 free relay and third in the 200 free relay.
The regional meet had only one state berth but others may get in with wildcard berths. The 2A-1A state meet is in Federal Way on Feb. 17-18.
Team scores: Pullman 599, Selah 289, East Valley 233, Prosser 194, Toppenish 192, Quincy 71, Zillah 37, Cashmere 21, Grandview 18, Naches Valley 16.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 2, Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Peace, Strand, Hudson) 1:48.61; 3, Toppenish 1:57.00; 4, East Valley 1:57.26; 5, Prosser 1:58.65.
200 free: 6, Cayden Halverson (S) 2:11.05; 7, Logan Jones (EV) 2:11.24; 8, Evan Ozanich (S) 2:21.02.
200 IM: 4, Juan De Dios Ramirez (S) 2:17.29; 7, Alex Alejo (EV) 2:25.75; 8, Dallas De Blasio (EV) 2:34.20.
50 free: 1, Charles Hudson (S) 21.62; 4, Robert Bjur (T) 24.33; 5, Jake Brandt (EV) 24.40; 7, Blaze Hoffman (P) 24.94.
100 fly: 2, Ian Muffett (Z) 54.72; 3, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 57.37; 6, Alex Alejo (EV) 1:01.31.
100 free: 2, Charles Hudson (S) 48.16; 5, Otis Peace (S) 56.73; 6, Jake Brandt (EV) 56.99.
500 free: 4, James Field (EV) 5:29.07; 6, Cayden Halverson (S) 6:19.77; 7, Nico Ramos (T) 6:40.10; Jacob McKee (P) 7:01.28.
200 free relay: 2, Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:35.81; 3, Prosser 1:40.56; 4, East Valley 1:43.72; 5, Toppenish 1:46.06.
100 back: 4, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:02.72; 5, Juan De Dios Ramirez (S) 1:02.83; 7, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:06.31; 8, Kameron Palmer (S) 1:08.23.
100 breast: 1, Ian Muffett (Z) 1:00.58; 4, James Field (EV) 1:07.98; 6, Dallas De Blasio (EV) 1:11.90; 7, Otis Peace (S) 1:12.07.
400 free relay: 2, Prosser (Felicetti, McKee, Petroff, Hoffman) 3:50.58; 3, Selah 4:11.34; 4, East Valley 4:20.20; 5, Toppenish 4:48.84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.