Selah's Charles Hudson has a goal of repeating as a state sprint champion and Ian Muffett has a goal of becoming Zillah's first state champion in boys swimming.
Based on entries for the Class 2A state meet in Federal Way on Friday and Saturday, these senior-driven goals are clearly within reach.
Hudson returns to the King County Aquatic Center as the reigning 50-yard freestyle champion, having won last year's title comfortably in 21.73 seconds. He dropped that career best to 21.62 last week and is the top seed ahead of Hockinson's Parker Dangleis (21.91) and Fort Vancouver's Tarik Kurta (21.97).
With a repeat, Hudson would become only the second boys swimmer in Valley history to win back-to-back titles and first since 1978. He is also chasing the school record held by his coach, Zack Schab, of 21.25.
Hudson is seeded second in the 100 free at 48.16 and will swim on the Vikings' 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. He was fourth at state in the 100 free last year.
Muffett is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke and at 58.96 is the lone qualifier under one minute. Lindbergh junior Heston Grant is the second seed at 1:00.90. Muffett was third last year behind two seniors.
Before the 100 breast, Muffett will compete in the 100 butterfly and is the No. 3 seed at 54.72 behind two other seniors who are just under 53 seconds, including the defending champion in Trent Calloway of Quincy.
Muffett's second event at state last year was the 200 individual medley, where he made the championship final and placed eighth. He has switched to the fly this season.
Friday's preliminaries start at 8:45 a.m. for Class 4A and 1:30 p.m. for 2A-1A.
For the finals on Saturday, 4A has the early session starting at 8:30 a.m. and 2A-1A goes next at 1:15 p.m.
-
Local qualifiers
Class 4A
West Valley: Gabe Cardenas, jr. (100 breast, 20th seed).
Davis: Julian Rivera, sr. (adaptive 50 free and 50 back).
Class 2A-1A
Selah: Charles Hudson, sr. (50 free, 1st, 100 free, 2nd); Juan De Dios Ramirez, so. (200 IM, 18th); 200 medley relay (10th); 200 free relay (7th).
East Valley: Alex Alejo, fr. (100 fly, 19th); James Field, fr. (500 free, 16th, 100 breast, 17th); 200 free relay (18th).
Zillah: Ian Muffett, sr. (100 fly, 3rd, 100 breast, 1st).
Toppenish: Emiliano Zuniga, sr. (100 fly, 10th).
Prosser: 200 free relay (12th); 400 free relay (17th).
-
Valley leaders
200 medley relay: Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Peace, Strand, Hudson) 1:48.61, West Valley 1:53.73, East Valley 1:56.10, Prosser 1:56.75, Toppenish 1:57.00.
200 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 1:55.50, Ryan Rossmeisl (West Valley) 1:58.73, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 2:09.86, Cayden Halverson (Selah) 2:10.59, Logan Jones (East Valley) 2:10.78.
200 IM: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 2:03.70, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 2:17.29, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 2:22.66, Robert Bjur (Toppenish) 2:30.03, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 2:30.66.
50 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 21.62, Ian Muffett (Zillah) 22.83, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 24.23, Robert Bjur (Toppenish) 24.33, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 24.58.
100 fly: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 54.72, Charles Hudson (Selah) 55.71, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 57.37, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 1:00.24, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 1:02.02.
100 free: Charles Hudson (Selah) 48.16, Ryan Rossmeisl (West Valley) 53.28, Jake Brandt (East Valley) 56.59, Otis Peace (Selah) 56.61, Gabe Petroff (Prosser) 56.91.
500 free: James Field (East Valley) 5:24.27, Charles Hudson (Selah) 5:31.72, Alex Alejo (East Valley) 5:52.68, Cayden Halverson (Selah) 6:12.78, Eli Krueger (West Valley) 6:12.88.
200 free relay: Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:35.81, Prosser 1:40.45, West Valley 1:41.99, East Valley 1:43.72, Toppenish 1:46.06.
100 back: Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:02.72, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Selah) 1:02.83, Wyatt Anderson (West Valley) 1:04.58, Ethan Felicetti (Prosser) 1:05.69, Robert Bjur (Toppenish) 1:06.93.
100 breast: Ian Muffett (Zillah) 58.96, Gabe Cardenas (West Valley) 1:04.89, James Field (East Valley) 1:07.86, Dallas De Blasio (East Valley) 1:11.64, Otis Peace (Selah) 1:12.07.
400 free relay: Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 3:48.92, Prosser 3:50.58, East Valley 3:54.70, West Valley 4:03.60, Eisenhower 4:20.34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.