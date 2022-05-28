For most of the season, including Friday’s first two matches of the 1B/2B girls state singles tournament, everything came easy for Highland junior Lucia Martinez-Leal.
The foreign exchange student from Spain briefly appeared poised to cruise to a title, but the rainy weather and Chewelah’s Avi Sahota combined to offer a significant challenge. Martinez-Leal lost her grip on the match, then found the strength and mental toughness needed to bounce back from within a point of losing seven times and win 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) for the Scotties’ first state tennis title since 1991.
A 4-1 lead for Martinez-Leal in the second set became 5-4, then rain forced a delay at the Yakima Tennis Club’s outdoor courts with Martinez-Leal ahead 5-4. The match resumed about an hour later after the tournament moved to the indoor facility, where Sahota quickly won three straight games.
That forced Martinez-Leal to play a third set for the first time this season, during which she compiled an 18-1 record. Her only loss came against La Salle’s Annika Richardson, a 1A state qualifier, and she dropped just one game in the district title match last week.
Selah’s doubles team of Quentin Garretson and Malachi Young also forced a third set in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 loss to North Kitsap’s Josh Smith and Drake Jones in the 2A doubles final at Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle. That helped the Vikings take fourth as a team, just one point out of third place.
Lotte Steinbach earned fourth place in 2A singles for Selah by beating North Kitsap’s Teegan Devries 7-5, 6-1. The East Valley doubles team of Henleigh Elder and Jasmine Shipley won in three sets to take home fourth place in 2A doubles.
At the 4A tournament in Kennewick, West Valley’s Henry Preacher and the girls doubles team of Ellie Tweedy and Maddie Pickett earned seventh-place finishes.
Preacher fell 6-2, 6-1 in the placing final to Kentridge’s Timothy Tran, who wrapped up a 31-2 season. Preacher, who was 2-2 at state, closed out a 30-2 senior season and will compete at Whitworth next year.
Tweedy and Pickett had a rally fall short in their placing final, which Taryn Kerker and Jace Moriki of Camas won 6-0, 7-5 to earn fourth place.
A pair of Granger doubles teams earned trophies, led by the team of Jasslyn Ramos and Eliana Rios. They took second place in 1B/2B girls doubles while the team of AJ Cardenas and Adam Asher won twice on Saturday to place fourth.
Also in the 1B/2B girls doubles bracket, Goldendale’s doubles team of Taylor Beam and Gwen Gilliam won twice on Saturday to earn third place.
Class 4A
Boys singles: Timothy Tran (Kentridge) d. Henry Preacher (West Valley) 6-2, 6-1, Preacher places seventh.
Girls doubles: Taryn Kerker-Jace Moriki (Camas) d. Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (West Valley) 6-0, 7-5, Tweedy-Pickett places seventh.
Class 2A
Girls singles: Lotte Steinbach (Selah) d. Teegan Devries (North Kitsap) 7-5, 6-1, Steinbach places fourth.
Boys doubles: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (Selah) d. Joseph Chung-Aaron Boggess (W.F. West) default; Josh Smith-Drake Jones (North Kitsap) d. Garretson-Young 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. Garretson-Young places second.
Girls doubles: Henleigh Elder-Jasmine Shipley (East Valley) d. Audrey Pitzer-Renee Sun (Pullman) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, Elder-Shipley places fourth.
Class 1A-2B boys
Doubles: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (Granger) d. Jasper Burnell-Noah Hildebrand (Oroville) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; d. Connor Hardesty-Alex Owsley (Tonasket) 6-0, 6-1. Cardenas-Asher places fourth.
Class 2B-1B girls
Singles: Lucia Martinez-Leal (Highland) d. Avi Sahota (Chewelah) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4). Martinez-Leal places first.
Doubles: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios (Granger) lost to Isabella Spencer-Sofia Spencer (Stevenson) 6-2, 6-1, Ramos-Rios places second; Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (Goldendale) d. Josephine Thompson-Kayden Koth (Manson) 6-1, 6-0; d. Natalie George-Ariel Brashler (Chewelah) 6-3, 7-5, Beam-Gilliam places third.
