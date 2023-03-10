SHORELINE — Avenging a loss in last year’s state semifinals, Highland’s boys soccer team blanked University Prep 2-0 to open the season on Friday at Shoreline Stadium.
Francisco Silva assisted on a goal in each half and goalkeeper Alejandro Silva made five saves for the Scotties, who placed third at the 1A state tournament a year ago with a 4-2 setback to University Prep in the semifinals.
Highland will face Seattle Academy, who the Scotties beat for third last year, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Starfire Soccer Complex.
First half: 1, Highland, Rudy Silva (Francisco Silva).
Second half: 2, Highland, Jose Romero (Silva).
Saves: Alejandro Silva (H) 5, Bryan Soto (UP) 3.
TOPPENISH 2, SEATTLE ACADEMY 0: At Shoreline, Anthony Dominguez knocked in both goals for the Wildcats, who got three saves in the shutout from goalkeeper Luis Prieto.
Toppenish, which was 12-0 in the SCAC-EWAC last year, will play University Prep at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Starfire Soccer Complex.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Anthony Dominguez (Trino Hernandez), 20:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish, Dominguez (Cristian Robles), 60:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 3, Seattle Academy 3.
EISEHOWER 1, EAST VALLEY 1: At Eisenhower, the Cadets and Red Devils battled to a draw at Zaepfel Stadium.
Eisenhower will trek to the westside on Saturday to play Evergreen of Seattle, and East Valley will play at Sunnyside on Monday.
In other matches Friday, Emerald Ridge topped Grandview 3-0.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Carlos Martinez), 12:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Manny Brambila, 46:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (Ike) 3, East Valley 2.
