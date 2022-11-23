With a Hall of Fame career that started with a home victory at Highland and concluded its first chapter by bringing a state championship to Cowiche, Pat Fitterer’s legacy in the history of Highland athletics — and statewide — is secure.
But on Dec. 2 it will become deservedly more formal.
The Highland School District will dedicate its basketball facility as Pat Fitterer Court when the Scotties open their new season with a girls and boys doubleheader against Burbank.
The Ellensburg High School and Central Washington University graduate launched his career with immediate success at Highland, opening the 1977-78 season with a six-game win streak that led to a 17-8 season and first of nine trips to the Class A state tournament during his 11 seasons.
In those 11 years, Fitterer’s teams won nine Valley A League titles and earned seven state trophies, culminating with a 26-1 season and a state championship in 1988. His 239-52 record at Highland was the beginning of a career that included jobs at Kentwood, Sehome, Eisenhower and Ellensburg and a win total that reached 728.
Fitterer was inducted into Washington’s Hall of Fame in 2007 and the National High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.
Retired from coaching, he still teaches physical education at Marcus Whitman Elementary in Cowiche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.