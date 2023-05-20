COWICHE —It was a sweltering Saturday at Highland High School as temperatures soared under the watchful eyes of scattered clouds and rolling ridges.
The 1A state quarterfinal between No. 4 Highland and No. 5 Cascade brought plenty of heat, too.
After ending regulation tied at one, junior Rudy Silva put Highland over the top in the 87th minute for the 2-1 victory.
“It wasn’t a secret. We were tired,” said Highland coach Greg Wagner, who's Scotties team won its first-round match over Tonasket Friday night. “Overtime is about which team wants it more. You’re in overtime because both teams are playing quality ball. In the end, overtime wins, overtime losses, they’re all about which team wants it more and which team takes the opportunity.”
Sophomore Jose Perez started the scoring when he took advantage of a turnover in front of Cascade's goal to take an early lead. The Scotties pounced on their opponents’ errors all game – both goals came from Cascade’s slip-ups – and Perez took his time to dance beyond Kodiak goalie Max Spiegel.
The Kodiaks were most threatening on set pieces, delivering dangerous balls in front of goal to testing Scottie goalkeeper Alejandro Martinez, who had a stellar game.
The visitors nearly tied the game 57 minutes in, when a handball in the box granted Cascade a golden opportunity. Sophomore Shane Slette stepped up to the spot and though his shot was hard, it was just high enough and just near enough that Martinez could have the last word.
“I trusted Rudy, he watched film on him before and Rudy told me he was going to go to my right,” Martinez said. “I trusted my teammates. That’s what I had to do, trust my teammate.”
The home crowd came to its feet as Martinez palmed the ball away with one strong hand. He would finish with six saves, including a stunning reaction to stop a headed effort at goal.
“I looked to my right and the ball came up and my first instinct was just to put my hand up,” Martinez said.
The senior goalkeeper, however, wasn't able to stop the Kodiaks from tying the game a few minutes later.
Cascade senior Vincent Slette snatched up a bouncing ball after a dangerous corner kick and put the tying goal in off the left post.
Their backs against the wall, Highland found a second wind in extra time.
“We all got pretty emotional, knowing that if we lose, we’re out. I wanted to do all of this for my seniors. You never know when their last game is,” Silva said.
Silva didn't miss his chance when Cascade center back Ryan Denega slipped and left Silva alone in front of goal.
The junior picked up the ball and did not stop running. He shot to the goalkeeper’s right and leapt into his teammates’ celebrating arms after sending Highland to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.
“I saw him slip and I took my chance. I had to finish it. All of my team was tired and we put all of our effort into this season. I’m out of words, emotional,” Silva said. “It feels amazing to be back. Last year we didn’t do it and we have unfinished business.”
Though Highland showed glimpses of brilliant, one-touch play through the midfield, players gave the ball away too often in the center of the pitch or were a step too slow to pressure Cascade’s central midfielders consistently.
“I felt like we lost the center of the field today. I felt like we got a little overcommitted at times to sides and lost sight of where we should be,” Wagner said. “But those are easy things to fix. Those are mental mistakes and just being tired and emotions of the game.”
Still, Highland’s defense was sound. Martinez put on a brilliant display and the Scotties dominated in the air and muscled opponents off the ball in their own half.
Highland will travel to Renton Memorial Stadium on Friday for the state semifinal against No. 9 Overlake. The Owls beat No. 17 Connell 1-0 on Saturday, ending the Eagles’ Cinderella run. Connell upset No. 1 Quincy on Friday.
“I’m super proud of these guys. These guys are a tight knit group,” Wagner said. “Our goal is to get one more win than last year.”
First Half: 1, Highland, Jose Perez 10:00
Second Half: 1, Cascade, Vincent Slette 65:00
Extra Time: 2, Highland, Rudy Silva, 87:00
Saves: Alejandro Martinez (H) 6, Max Spiegel (C) 2
