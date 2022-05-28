TUMWATER — Highland turned to its seniors one last time to ensure the Scotties left the 1A state tournament on a high note a day after a tough semifinal loss.
Marco Ramirez scored a hat trick and Salvador Ceja added the final goal of his career to lift Highland to a 4-0 win over Seattle Academy in Saturday’s third-place game. Coach Greg Wagner said after a fairly even first 20 minutes, the Scotties took over to earn the program’s best finish since a state title in 2015.
“This was, in my opinion, probably the best game we’ve played this year, as a whole unit,” Wagner said. “Everybody knew their role. Everybody excelled at their role offensively and defensively.”
Strong defense left senior goalkeeper Jesus Gonzalez with little work to do to preserve Highland’s 15th shutout of the season. Ramirez opened the scoring with a header off a corner kick in the first half and then added two more after halftime to put the Scotties ahead 3-0.
They couldn’t maintain an early one-goal lead in Friday’s 4-2 loss to University Prep, when Wagner said it looked like the pressure kept Highland from playing its best. He saw no evidence of those nerves on Saturday and believes this week’s trip to Tumwater will benefit young players such as freshman Jose Perez, who assisted Ramirez’s two goals off of corner kicks.
“That experience from the last month is really going to carry us for next year,” Wagner said. “It’ll make us want to work hard to make sure we get back, and not be afraid of the moment.”
For the Scotties’ ten seniors, including five starters, Wagner said the strong finish provides a nice ending for high school careers marred by adversity, most notably the cancelation of the entire season in 2020 and a state tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19. Ceja and fellow senior Alex Ramos plan to keep playing next fall at Spokane Community College.
First half: 1, Highland, Marco Ramirez (Jose Perez).
Second half: 2, Highland, Ramirez; 3, Highland, Ramirez (Perez); 4, Highland, Salvador Ceja (Rudy Silva).
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 3.
