TOPPENISH — Nearly everything went well for Highland in the first half Friday night, except for the most important part of a soccer match.
The Scotties found themselves down a goal thanks to a sensational individual effort by Elma’s Andy Salviatierra, and coach Greg Wagner’s been around the game long enough to know deserving to win wouldn’t guarantee Highland anything. So he made some adjustments and the Scotties responded well enough to knock of the Eagles 2-1 in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
Highland's Jesus Gonzalez makes a save during stoppage time of a 2-1 victory against Elma in the 1A state playoffs Friday, May 20, 2022 at Toppenish High School in Toppenish, Wash.
Highland's Miguel Romero Ceja shoots and scores during a 2-1 victory against Elma in a 1A state playoff game Friday, May 20, 2022 at Toppenish High School in Toppenish, Wash.
Highland players celebrate a 2-1 victory against Elma during a 1A state playoff game Friday, May 20, 2022 at Toppenish High School in Toppenish, Wash.
Highland's Jesus Gonzalez makes a save during stoppage time of a 2-1 victory against Elma in the 1A state playoffs Friday, May 20, 2022 at Toppenish High School in Toppenish, Wash.
Highland's Miguel Romero Ceja shoots and scores during a 2-1 victory against Elma in a 1A state playoff game Friday, May 20, 2022 at Toppenish High School in Toppenish, Wash.
Highland players celebrate a 2-1 victory against Elma during a 1A state playoff game Friday, May 20, 2022 at Toppenish High School in Toppenish, Wash.
Highland's Miguel Romero Ceja shoots and scores during a 2-1 victory against Elma in a 1A state playoff game Friday, May 20, 2022 at Toppenish High School in Toppenish, Wash.
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic
The Scotties also relied heavily on their veteran leaders, especially junior captain and central defender Alexis Perez. He prevented multiple breakaway opportunities for Elma forwards and Wagner said Perez generally does most of the talking at halftime.
“He’s smart,” Wagner said. “He’s tough mentally, he’s tough physically. He’s just a natural leader.”
That presence helped Highland record 13 shutouts in 20 matches this season, the last one for five senior starters. They only lost three times and gave up just 16 goals.
Highland's Jesus Gonzalez makes a save during stoppage time of a 2-1 victory against Elma in the 1A state playoffs Friday, May 20, 2022 at Toppenish High School in Toppenish, Wash.
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic
However, all three losses and 11 of those goals came against No. 1 seed Toppenish, the team Highland’s set to play in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 1 p.m. The playoff committee gave the Scotties a No. 9 seed despite their district semifinal win over No. 6 seed Connell, which also won its first-round match Friday, and neither Wagner nor Toppenish coach Uriel Gonzalez wanted to see each other this weekend.
“We got a bad draw,” Wagner said. “The only three games we’ve lost this year are to Toppenish, so I thought it was awkward or odd that the seeding committee put us in the same regional as them to play possibly a fourth time to go to the final four.”
First half: 1, Elma, Manny Hernandez, 24:00. Second half: 2, Highland, Miguel Romero, 47:00; 3, Highland, Yahir Castro (Rudy Silva), 59:00. Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 2; Andy Salvatierra (E) 6.
