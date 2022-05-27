TUMWATER — Highland scored first and created its share of chances but couldn’t hold on in a 4-2 loss to University Prep at Tumwater in Friday’s 1A soccer semifinal.
Jesus Esquivel put the Scotties ahead before Prep’s Theo Barton answered just before halftime. Highland coach Greg Wagner said his team came out flat to start the second half and the Pumas capitalized by scoring two quick goals.
“They were technically sound,” Wagner said. “For the most part they were more aggressive than us, which isn’t normal for us.”
But he left the field proud of the way the Scotties fought back, producing a goal by senior Marco Ramirez. Despite a strong attacking push from Highland for the final 20 minutes, it was University Prep who added the final goal on a well-placed header off of a cross from the right wing and advanced to Saturday’s championship against The Bush School.
Wagner said both teams probably generated six to seven quality scoring opportunities, but the Scotties struggled to put theirs away. Through three state playoff games they’ve scored six goals, all by different players.
“We played really well,” Wagner said. “We played hard. I’m proud of my guys.”
He said they’d enjoy a quality team dinner Friday night and breakfast early Saturday to regroup before the third-place game at 10 a.m. No. 14 seed Seattle Academy awaits Highland after losing 1-0 to No. 2 seed The Bush School in Friday’s first semifinal.
Wagner expects the Scotties to have plenty to play for, since the program has never won a consolation match at state before. Highland lost to University Prep in its only other appearance, in 2016. It will also be the last high school game for 10 seniors.
“This weekend’s a lot about making memories,” Wagner said. “Hopefully we can end on a really good memory.”
First half: 1, Highland, Jesus Esquivel; 2, University Prep, Theo Barton.
Second half: 3, University Prep, Ben Pepe; 4, University Prep, Josh Yi (Gavin Davis); 5, Highland, Marco Ramirez; 6, University Prep, Jonah Lewis.
